Samsung's stunning Galaxy Z Flip 5G is on sale at an irresistible price (with a catch)
Something similar is about to happen with foldable devices, and although we obviously don't expect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be quite as cheap as the Galaxy A22 5G or A32 5G when it finally breaks cover, last year's Z Flip 5G can be currently purchased at roughly the same price as the "inexpensive" Galaxy S20 FE 5G flagship.
Granted, that comparison is not entirely fair since we're talking about renewed Galaxy Z Flip 5G units here, available at $500 less than the $1,199.99 list price of the same phone in brand-new condition. Then again, the Snapdragon 865-powered foldable handset originally went on sale at a whopping $1,450, so no matter how you look at it, you stand to save a lot of money here without cutting too many corners.
If that sounds... risky, you should also know the cheaper than ever renewed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is eligible for a free replacement or full refund within 90 days of receipt if you're in any way dissatisfied with your purchase, which basically means you have nothing to lose if you decide to give this killer deal a try.
The factory unlocked Z Flip 5G can be had in both Mirror Black and Mystic Bronze colors at its new all-time low price at the time of this writing, supporting all major (and minor) US carriers and sporting an occasionally handy 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display in addition to a beautiful 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.