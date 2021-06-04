$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

 View
Samsung Android Deals 5G

Samsung's stunning Galaxy Z Flip 5G is on sale at an irresistible price (with a catch)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Jun 04, 2021, 3:41 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's stunning Galaxy Z Flip 5G is on sale at an irresistible price (with a catch)
You know how the world's first 5G smartphones debuted at what felt like obscene prices a couple of years ago before becoming more and more affordable and eventually expanding to cover everything from the sub-$600 to the sub-$300 segment?

Something similar is about to happen with foldable devices, and although we obviously don't expect the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to be quite as cheap as the Galaxy A22 5G or A32 5G when it finally breaks cover, last year's Z Flip 5G can be currently purchased at roughly the same price as the "inexpensive" Galaxy S20 FE 5G flagship.

Granted, that comparison is not entirely fair since we're talking about renewed Galaxy Z Flip 5G units here, available at $500 less than the $1,199.99 list price of the same phone in brand-new condition. Then again, the Snapdragon 865-powered foldable handset originally went on sale at a whopping $1,450, so no matter how you look at it, you stand to save a lot of money here without cutting too many corners.

Amazon's official renewed gadget program includes pre-owned products inspected and tested by qualified suppliers to work and look "like new", shipping in "generic" boxes alongside "compatible and fully functional" accessories that "may not be original."

If that sounds... risky, you should also know the cheaper than ever renewed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is eligible for a free replacement or full refund within 90 days of receipt if you're in any way dissatisfied with your purchase, which basically means you have nothing to lose if you decide to give this killer deal a try.

Just to make the killer aspect pop out more, we'd also like to direct your attention to a renewed 4G LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip, which is currently available for a measly 10 bucks less than the 5G-enabled edition while packing an inferior Snapdragon 855+ SoC as well.

The factory unlocked Z Flip 5G can be had in both Mirror Black and Mystic Bronze colors at its new all-time low price at the time of this writing, supporting all major (and minor) US carriers and sporting an occasionally handy 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display in addition to a beautiful 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.

Compared to the much costlier Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G, the Z Flip 5G feels far less refined and, well, convenient, so we wouldn't exactly recommend you choose this thing over any of 2021's overall best phones or even the best budget 5G phones available today. That's if you're looking to make a sensible decision, because the heart wants what it wants and it sometimes wants shiny, impractical, futuristic products like this bad boy.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review
featured
featured
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review
Mar 12, 2020, 10:31 AM, by Nick Todorov
Samsung makes the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (somewhat) affordable with permanent $250 price cut
Samsung makes the Galaxy Z Flip 5G (somewhat) affordable with permanent $250 price cut
Feb 01, 2021, 12:34 PM, by Adrian Diaconescu
Motorola Razr 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Battle of the clamshells
Motorola Razr 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G: Battle of the clamshells
Sep 09, 2020, 2:00 PM, by Eugene Jeong
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
featured
featured
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G could cost less than $1,000
May 06, 2021, 9:48 AM, by Joshua Swingle

Related phones

Galaxy Z Flip 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G View Full specs
$1200 Special AT&T $1200 Special Samsung $1200 Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2636 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 8GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3300 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI

Latest News

Apple's iPhone 11 is now on sale at... $0 with no trade-in or port-in required
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's iPhone 11 is now on sale at... $0 with no trade-in or port-in required
-100%
Update allows you to choose a background theme for Google's iOS widget
by Alan Friedman,  0
Update allows you to choose a background theme for Google's iOS widget
If you like 5G bargains, you'll love this hot new unlocked Nokia 8.3 deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
If you like 5G bargains, you'll love this hot new unlocked Nokia 8.3 deal
-$300
As US smartphone ownership climbs higher, 15% of adults are now mobile-only
by Joshua Swingle,  0
As US smartphone ownership climbs higher, 15% of adults are now mobile-only
Best wireless chargers for your Galaxy S21: Fast and multifunctional
by Peter Kostadinov,  0
Best wireless chargers for your Galaxy S21: Fast and multifunctional
Amazon has half a dozen cool Ticwatch smartwatches on sale at big discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has half a dozen cool Ticwatch smartwatches on sale at big discounts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless