Samsung's stunning Galaxy Z Flip 5G is on sale at an irresistible price (with a catch)

Granted, that comparison is not entirely fair since we're talking about renewed Granted, that comparison is not entirely fair since we're talking about renewed Galaxy Z Flip 5G units here, available at $500 less than the $1,199.99 list price of the same phone in brand-new condition. Then again, the Snapdragon 865-powered foldable handset originally went on sale at a whopping $1,450, so no matter how you look at it, you stand to save a lot of money here without cutting too many corners.





Amazon's official renewed gadget program includes pre-owned products inspected and tested by qualified suppliers to work and look "like new", shipping in "generic" boxes alongside "compatible and fully functional" accessories that "may not be original."



If that sounds... risky, you should also know the cheaper than ever renewed If that sounds... risky, you should also know the cheaper than ever renewed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is eligible for a free replacement or full refund within 90 days of receipt if you're in any way dissatisfied with your purchase, which basically means you have nothing to lose if you decide to give this killer deal a try.





Just to make the killer aspect pop out more, we'd also like to direct your attention to a renewed 4G LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip , which is currently available for a measly 10 bucks less than the 5G-enabled edition while packing an inferior Snapdragon 855+ SoC as well.



The factory unlocked Z Flip 5G can be had in both Mirror Black and Mystic Bronze colors at its new all-time low price at the time of this writing, supporting all major (and minor) US carriers and sporting an occasionally handy 1.1-inch Super AMOLED cover display in addition to a beautiful 6.7-inch foldable Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2636 x 1080 pixels.









