The incredibly affordable Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is official with a great screen and big battery









A surprisingly nice screen, a hefty battery, and three rear cameras





Despite what the name suggests, the mid-end A22 5G actually comes with a sharper and smoother display in tow compared to the 6.5-inch Galaxy A32 5G . Measuring 6.6 inches in diagonal, this is not a high-quality AMOLED, nonetheless delivering an impressive (by sub-$400 standards) resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels (aka FHD+) and supporting 90Hz refresh rate technology for exquisitely fluid streaming and gaming.









A good screen needs a good battery to keep the lights on between charges for a satisfactory amount of time, and at least on paper, the Galaxy A22 5G checks that box as well with 5,000mAh cell capacity.





The imaging department is where this bad boy makes its first noticeable compromise compared to the Galaxy A32 5G, ditching the 5MP macro camera entirely and downgrading the ultra-wide-angle lens from 8 to 5MP while retaining the 48MP primary snapper and 2MP depth sensor for what ultimately looks like a more than respectable triple rear-facing shooter system.





On the front, the V-shaped notch houses a presumably unremarkable 8MP selfie cam, while the fingerprint reader sits on one side of the somewhat chunky 9mm device tipping the scales at 203 grams.





The unspecified octa-core processor clocked at up to 2.2 GHz is most likely MediaTek's Dimensity 700, and the phone's memory and storage options go from 4 and 64GB respectively all the way up to 8 and 128 gigs.





Interestingly, the 4G LTE-only Samsung Galaxy A22 and this 5G-capable variant don't seem to have as much in common as you might expect. The former is a significantly thinner and lighter 6.4-incher with a 90Hz Infinity-U display sporting inferior HD+ resolution, as well as a different octa-core chipset clocked at up to 2 GHz and a maximum of 6GB RAM paired with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room.









Perhaps the most curious thing about the non-5G A22 is that it upgrades its sibling's ultra-wide-angle lens from 5 to 8MP while also adding a fourth camera to its back for 2MP macro shots. Oh, and the 5,000mAh battery is unchanged, despite the smaller and lower-res screen, thus undoubtedly resulting in superior endurance numbers.

A ridiculously low price and an unclear US release





Formally unveiled in the Netherlands (of all places), the Galaxy A22 5G is set to cost a measly €229 starting "from the beginning of July."





That roughly equates to $280, but if history (and taxes) are any indication, the 90Hz handset could fetch as little as 230 bucks or so stateside, most likely in an entry-level configuration with 4 gigs of memory and 64GB internal storage space.









The problem is there are no words on impending US availability yet, and while we fully expect this thing to go on sale across the old continent in just a few weeks, we really can't make any predictions beyond that for the time being.





In case you're wondering, the Galaxy A21 is officially available in the US, which is always a good sign, and the same goes for the $280 Galaxy A32 5G and $400 Galaxy A42 5G



