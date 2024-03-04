Amazon brings back its top Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Christmas deal to kick off spring in style





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (15%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Multiple Color Options $150 off (13%) Buy at Amazon





A 512GB variant is likewise marked down by $150 from an obviously higher list price of $1,119.99, and if you hurry, you can choose from a number of different colorways, some of which will probably go out of stock sooner than others. A 512GB variant is likewise marked down by $150 from an obviously higher list price of $1,119.99, and if you hurry, you can choose from a number of different colorways, some of which will probably go out of stock sooner than others.





Although the Z Flip 5 has not been sold by retailers like Amazon at these prices since Christmas, professional bargain hunters might remember that the highest discounts (of no less than $200) were offered across the US in November for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023.





Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $150 off its regular prices today. That is, unless you have something (good) to trade in, with the best discounts in such cases obviously being available at Of course, we have no idea when (or if) those record-setting deals will come back, which is why we strongly recommend you at least consider buying aat $150 off its regular prices today. That is, unless you have something (good) to trade in, with the best discounts in such cases obviously being available at Samsung itself.



