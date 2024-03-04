Amazon brings back its top Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Christmas deal to kick off spring in style

Up Next:
How often do you see one of the best phones in the world score a Christmas-level discount in March? Not very, but there's clearly something in the early spring air right now as far as high-end Galaxy handsets are concerned.
Just like the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, S24 Ultra, and S23, Samsung's latest Android-powered flip phone is available at a special price at the time of this writing with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through whatsoever. While you'd normally have to pay $999.99 and up for an unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 5, Amazon is currently charging a cool 150 bucks less than that if you're willing to make do with 256 gigs of internal storage space.
A 512GB variant is likewise marked down by $150 from an obviously higher list price of $1,119.99, and if you hurry, you can choose from a number of different colorways, some of which will probably go out of stock sooner than others.
Although the Z Flip 5 has not been sold by retailers like Amazon at these prices since Christmas, professional bargain hunters might remember that the highest discounts (of no less than $200) were offered across the US in November for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023.
Of course, we have no idea when (or if) those record-setting deals will come back, which is why we strongly recommend you at least consider buying a Galaxy Z Flip 5 at $150 off its regular prices today. That is, unless you have something (good) to trade in, with the best discounts in such cases obviously being available at Samsung itself.
While we fully expect a Galaxy Z Flip 6 to come out this year, that's both still pretty distant and kind of unremarkable-looking in its first batch of recently leaked renders. That should make the Z Flip 5 even more appealing for the masses, especially if you can't afford or don't want the objectively superior Galaxy Z Fold 5 due to its much higher price or far less compact body.
