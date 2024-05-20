Incredible new deal slashes a record $270 off 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 price

Galaxy Z Flip 5





Believe it or not, this Z Flip 5 variant has never been this affordable before, at least not without an obligatory device trade-in, upfront carrier activation, or new line of service. Believe it or not, this Z Flip 5 variant has never been this affordable before, at least not without an obligatory device trade-in, upfront carrier activation, or new line of service. Samsung 's official US e-store, in case you're wondering, is doing nothing to rival this amazing new third-party deal despite offering a bunch of hefty discounts of its own on many popular Galaxy phones , tablets, and smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G, Unlocked, 512GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 6.7-Inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 3.4-Inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen with 748 x 720 Pixel Resolution, 12 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 10MP Front-Facing Shooter, 3,700mAh Battery with 25W Charging Support, Four Color Options $270 off (24%) Buy at Amazon





Typically available for $1,119.99, the 512 gig Galaxy Z Flip 5 is incredibly priced the same as an entry-level 256GB model at both Amazon and Best Buy, making the choice between the two an absolute no-brainer for a presumably limited time. If you hurry, you can opt for one of several super-attractive colorways as well, including cream, lavender, mint, and the somewhat boring but somehow always popular graphite flavor.





It obviously doesn't take a very well-connected industry insider or leaker to anticipate that an upgraded Galaxy Z Flip 6 is around the corner, but the differences between the Z Flip 5 and its sequel may end up to be too marginal to justify waiting another couple of months or paying an extra few hundred bucks for the new edition.



