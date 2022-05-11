 The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and 7 Gen 1 are back on schedule, might arrive this month - PhoneArena
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and 7 Gen 1 are back on schedule, might arrive this month

Aleksandar Anastasov
A little less than a week ago, word came out that the upcoming new flagship and mid-range chipsets from Qualcomm—Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and Snapdragon 7 Gen 1—will be delayed until the second half of 2022.

Well, things in the tech industry move pretty quickly, and now the same leaker who gave that last report is saying the previous schedule, which had the new Qualcomm chips set to arrive during May, is back on track! (via Android Headlines)

The leaker in question is Digital Chat Station, a well trusted source with a good track record, who shared the memo on Chinese social media website Weibo.

According to him, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, which many of the upcoming Android flagship phones are set to adopt in early July, will be announced sometime around May 20. The Snapdragon 7 Gen 1, on the other hand, will arrive as early as next week, the leaker says.

Not much is known about the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 besides that it will probably be the latest Qualcomm has to offer for mid-range Androids, like the upcoming Oppo Reno 8. There is also a good chance it will be built on the 4nm process.

As for the flagship-oriented Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+, it is expected to arrive on phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. What it has in store for us and what it will bring in terms of improvements, however, is not very clear at the moment.

Given that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has some problems with staying cool when under heavy loads, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to expect improvements in that area when its successor arrives. Maybe some increased GPU performance too, and Qualcomm could call it a day.

Whatever the case, it seems like the original schedule is still in action and we might get to see these new chipsets as early as this month, so stay tuned for that!
