Outstanding AT&T deal knocks the Galaxy Z Flip 4 down to $0 with ANY Samsung trade-in





Fret not, as you might be able to maximize your savings at AT&T and qualify for a free (!!!) Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G with minimal hassle as well. Yes, this killer launch promotion is somewhat similar to what T-Mobile is currently offering , but while the nation's third-largest carrier will force you to trade in your existing device for up to $1,000 discounts, said device really doesn't have to be anything great.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, 256GB Storage, Eligible Trade-In and Unlimited Service Required, Free Case Included $1000 off (100%) Trade-in Gift $0 $999 99 Pre-order at AT&T Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, 512GB Storage, Eligible Trade-In and Unlimited Service Required, Free Case Included $1000 off (56%) $799 99 $1799 99 Buy at AT&T





Furthermore, you don't need to open a new line of service, let alone an entirely new account, or port in a number from a different mobile network operator to score that incredible free money.

Here are all the phones worth $1,000 right now





Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus, SE (2nd gen), 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max, 12, 12 mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max, 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, iPhone SE (3rd gen)

Samsung Galaxy S, S 4G, S Aviator, SL, S Blaze, S Duos, S Duos 2, S Glide, SII, SII HD, SII LTE, SII Plus, SII Skyrocket, SII X, SIII, SIII Mini, SIII Mini VE, S Lightray 4G, S Plus, S Relay, S Showcase, S Vibrant, S3 Neo, S4, S4 Active, S4 BE, S4 Duos, S4 Mini, S4 Triband, S4 X, S4 Zoom, S5, S5 Mini, S5 Sport, S5 Active, S6, S6 Active, Edge+ Duos, S6 Edge, S6 Edge TD, S6 Edge+, S7, S7 Active, S7 Edge, S8, S8 Active, S8 Duos, A50, A50s, A51, A70, S8+, S9, S9+, S9+ Duos, A71, A71 5G, S10, S10+, S10 5G, S10e, S10 Lite, Note, Note II, Note3, Note3 Neo, Note4, Note4 Duos, Note4 S, Note Edge, Note5, Note5 Duos, Note7, Note8, Note9, Note10, S20, S20 5G, S20+, Note10+, Note10+ 5G, Z Flip, S20 FE, S20 FE 5G, S21 5G, XCover Pro, Fold, Fold 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, Note20, Note20 Ultra 5G, S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, ZFold2 5G, Z Flip3 5G, Z Fold3 5G, S22, S22+, S22 Ultra

Google Pixel 4, 4 XL, 4a, Pixel 5, 5a

LG Stylo 6, V50 ThinQ, V60 ThinQ, WING 5G

Moto Z4, Edge+, G Stylus 5G, Razr 5G,

OnePlus 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G, 7T, 7T Pro 5G McLaren, 8 5G, 8 Pro, 8T, 8T+, 9 5G, 9 Pro 5G

ZTE Red Magic 3

Microsoft Surface Duo

Wait, what?!





It's true, you can slash one thousand bucks off the list prices of the 5G-enabled Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 at AT&T simply by ditching a 12 year-old Galaxy S. Or the original 2011-released Galaxy Note. Or any other Galaxy handset in any condition.









That means the phone you're looking to upgrade to one of Samsung's latest and greatest foldables doesn't even have to turn on and it can show very clear signs of damage (including cracked glass, dents, and scratches), and it will still qualify for a full $1,000 discount (via monthly bill credits) as long as said device is featured on the list above.





The only other things you need to keep in mind if you want to get a gratis Galaxy Z Flip 4 or $800 Z Fold 4 is that a monthly installment agreement is also required, and the same goes for unlimited wireless service (on a new or existing plan). That's it, that's the whole deal, and it's definitely incredibly hard to turn down both as far as current and new AT&T subscribers are concerned.

Even more discounts to be had





Yes, the $1,000 trade-in credit offer can be easily combined with the two pre-order deals that are essentially available everywhere right now, helping you truly maximize your savings while purchasing one of the overall best phones around this year.









We're talking, of course, about a free memory upgrade bringing the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 down to $0 and $800 in 256 and 512GB variants respectively rather than their entry-level 128 and 256 gig storage configurations, as well as a complimentary protective case courtesy of Samsung





That all makes it pretty much impossible to beat this kind of value in today's mobile landscape, especially with so few strings attached. Don't forget to hurry and get your pre-order in, though, as this incredible combination of deals is set to expire on August 25. That all makes it pretty much impossible to beat this kind of value in today's mobile landscape, especially with so few strings attached. Don't forget to hurry and get your pre-order in, though, as this incredible combination of deals is set to expire on August 25.



