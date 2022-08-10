Here's how you can score Samsung's bonkers Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 pre-order deals





still not too late to save big on all those hot new powerhouses even though the reservation window preceding their pre-orders has technically closed now that the As it turns out, it'snot too late to save big on all those hot new powerhouses even though the reservation window preceding their pre-orders has technically closed now that the August 10 Unpacked event has wrapped up.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $200 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade-in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $1,000. $200 off (11%) Gift $1599 99 $1799 99 Pre-order at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $100 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade-in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900. $100 off (10%) Gift $899 99 $999 99 Pre-order at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 is available in 40mm and 44mm size options. You can choose from a bunch of bands, as well as design yours. A PhoneArena-exclusive offer gives you $50 in Samsung Credit with your purchase or $80 if you buy with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Get $125 of trade-in credit and a select wireless charger for free with your purchase. $50 off (18%) Gift $229 99 $279 99 Pre-order at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Samsung's new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is available with a bunch of bands, as well as design yours. A PhoneArena-exclusive offer gives you $50 in Samsung Credit with your purchase or $80 if you buy with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Get $125 of trade-in credit and a select wireless charger for free with your purchase. $50 off (11%) Gift $399 99 $449 99 Pre-order at Samsung





Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro The latest Galaxy Buds are here and you can pre-order in a bundle with a Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro and save $50. Save up to $300 if you order the whole Galaxy family. Get $75 of trade-in value for your old audio device. $229 99 Pre-order at Samsung





Before you simply head over to Samsung 's official US e-store to pre-order any of the aforementioned gadgets, it's important to keep in mind that the reservation deals we've already told you so much about are no longer available just for anyone.





You can get a huge discount with no strings attached if you actually made a reservation prior to today's glamorous product launch event... or if you're a loyal PhoneArena reader. That's right, we have some exclusive deals to offer you today if you didn't reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 beforehand, and the only way they'll work is if you click (or tap) on our exclusive pre-order links above.

Here's how you can get up to $300 Samsung Credit





three hundred bucks currently available as maximum credit for early No, there's no typo there, and yes, thebucks currently available as maximum credit for early Galaxy Z Fold 4 adopters is up from "only" $200 during the phone's pre-announcement reservation period.





It's incredibly easy to score that free credit, as all you have to do is follow these straightforward steps:





Visit Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-order webpage using our exclusive window into the company's bargain-focused heartland.

Add the Z Fold 4 to your cart.

Also add your choice of the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Choose what you want to use the $300 discount towards before completing your order.

Great success!



other devices purchased together with these state-of-the-art newbies. And you need a Z Fold 4 + watch + buds bundle to get the full 300 bucks. Meanwhile, the That's right, the store credit can only be used fordevices purchased together with these state-of-the-art newbies. And you need a Z Fold 4 + watch + buds bundle to get the full 300 bucks. Meanwhile, the super-sophisticated new foldable phone is eligible for $200 credit by itself, and you can also score the following PhoneArena-exclusive deals if you hurry:





$200 credit with the Z Flip 4, Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro, and Buds 2 Pro

$100 credit with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 solo

$80 credit with the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro and the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

$50 credit with the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro

$30 credit with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

But wait, there's more





More discounts and freebies to be had, that is, and yes, you can combine these with our exclusive and unmatched pre-order offers sans restrictions or a lot of effort (as long as the website works properly):





A complimentary Standing Cover with S Pen (worth $89.99) for Galaxy Z Fold 4 pre-orders;

A free protective cover of choice (worth $39.99) with the Galaxy Z Flip 4;

Up to $1,000 and $900 "enhanced" trade-in credit for the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 respectively;

512GB Galaxy Z Fold 4 at the regular price of a 256GB variant;

256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 at the regular price of a 128GB storage configuration;

Free Wireless Duo Charger with Travel Adapter (worth $89.99) for Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro pre-orders;

Up to $145 and $180 enhanced trade-in credit with the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro respectively;

Free wireless charger with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ($59.99 value);

Guaranteed $75 trade-in credit with any Galaxy Buds in "any condition" for Buds 2 Pro pre-orders.



We can totally understand if you don't know where to start, but that's actually a good thing. And if you're really confused by this absolutely bonkers avalanche of super-early deals on Samsung's latest and greatest devices, stick to the basics - buy what you need, use our exclusive discounts, and let the company guide you through a relatively hassle-free checkout process.



