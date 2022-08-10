 T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in - PhoneArena
T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in

T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.

While it's certainly hard to beat the manufacturer of the two state-of-the-art new phones when it comes to both outright discounts with no strings attached and trade-in savings, it's definitely far from surprising to see T-Mobile tower above its rivals in terms of carrier promotions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

5G, 256GB Storage, New Magenta Max Line or Eligible Trade-In Required, Free Case Included
$1000 off (100%) Gift
$0
$999 99
Pre-order at T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

5G, 512GB Storage, New Magenta Max Line or Eligible Trade-In Required, Free Case Included
$1000 off (56%) Gift
$799 99
$1799 99
Pre-order at T-Mobile

Both the "Un-carrier's" new and existing subscribers can save up to a whopping one thousand bucks on your choice of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4, bringing the former's price all the way down to... $0. What separates this incredible deal from T-Mo's competition is the lack of a trade-in requirement, although you will obviously have to jump through another big hoop to score a free Z Flip 4 with full 5G support.

The 256GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours for free at Samsung with our PhoneArena bonuses

The brand new Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a free memory upgrade and free case. Our readers also get a PhoneArena-exclusive deal with which you receive $100 of Samsung Credit with your purchase. You can trade in an eligible device and slash the price by up to $900, too, not to mention the bundle deals.
$200 off (19%) Gift
$860
$1059 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to $1410 off!

The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000.
$410 off (21%) Gift
$1510
$1919 99
Pre-order at Samsung

We're talking about a new line of costly Magenta Max service, while the discount itself will of course be applied to your account as monthly credits over a period of two years with a device payment plan. If you don't need, can't afford, or simply don't want a Magenta Max plan, you're still looking at a more than decent $500 slashed off the price of the Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 via bill credits when adding a line on "most" other plans. 

Alternatively, you can trade in an eligible device if you want to and get the exact same discounts on the exact same plans without having to open a new line of service. Then again, you will naturally have to ditch something pretty recent, powerful, and well-maintained to qualify for $1,000 off the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 this way.


The Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, in case you're wondering, starts at $1,800, thus dropping to as little as $800 at T-Mobile right off the bat... with 512 gigs of internal storage space. 

That's right, Magenta is also ready to offer you a free memory upgrade for both the aforementioned model and the Z Flip 4, the latter of which can be yours at $0 in a 256GB configuration. Last but not necessarily least, there's a complimentary case to be had as well after a Samsung rebate. Not bad for these hot new Android contenders for the title of best phone available this holiday season, eh?

