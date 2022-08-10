T-Mobile is making Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 free right off the bat with no trade-in
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 are here at last, and even though their value for money is objectively good at the same starting prices as their predecessors, early adopters of these refined and faster-than-ever foldables can get a lot of great pre-order deals in a lot of different places.
While it's certainly hard to beat the manufacturer of the two state-of-the-art new phones when it comes to both outright discounts with no strings attached and trade-in savings, it's definitely far from surprising to see T-Mobile tower above its rivals in terms of carrier promotions.
Both the "Un-carrier's" new and existing subscribers can save up to a whopping one thousand bucks on your choice of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4, bringing the former's price all the way down to... $0. What separates this incredible deal from T-Mo's competition is the lack of a trade-in requirement, although you will obviously have to jump through another big hoop to score a free Z Flip 4 with full 5G support.
We're talking about a new line of costly Magenta Max service, while the discount itself will of course be applied to your account as monthly credits over a period of two years with a device payment plan. If you don't need, can't afford, or simply don't want a Magenta Max plan, you're still looking at a more than decent $500 slashed off the price of the Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4 via bill credits when adding a line on "most" other plans.
Alternatively, you can trade in an eligible device if you want to and get the exact same discounts on the exact same plans without having to open a new line of service. Then again, you will naturally have to ditch something pretty recent, powerful, and well-maintained to qualify for $1,000 off the Z Fold 4 or Z Flip 4 this way.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G, in case you're wondering, starts at $1,800, thus dropping to as little as $800 at T-Mobile right off the bat... with 512 gigs of internal storage space.
That's right, Magenta is also ready to offer you a free memory upgrade for both the aforementioned model and the Z Flip 4, the latter of which can be yours at $0 in a 256GB configuration. Last but not necessarily least, there's a complimentary case to be had as well after a Samsung rebate. Not bad for these hot new Android contenders for the title of best phone available this holiday season, eh?
