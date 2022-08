Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases

Get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 at up to $1410 off! The cutting-edge Galaxy Z Fold 4 is available now at Samsung.com with a $200 exclusive PhoneArena preorder bonus, free 256GB-to-512GB memory upgrade, and free S Pen cover. You can trade in an eligible device like the S22 Ultra or Z Fold 3 and slash the price by up to $1,000. $410 off (21%) Gift $1510 $1919 99 Pre-order at Samsung



But as you'd expect, there are alternatives. We've scouted the internet to find the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases available today, and here they are, starting with the...



Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 official cases

Slim Standing Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 4



Naturally, Samsung has its own range of official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases, and we believe the Slim Standing Cover will prove popular. It may not be the slimmest in the world, but it comes with a built-in kickstand for enjoying content on that bigger, inner screen in comfort. The accessory itself is comprised of two halves – one covering the whole back of the phone and another surrounding the smaller, outer screen.



Slim Standing Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 4 With built-in kickstand. Comes in two colors: Black or Sand. $49 99 Buy at Samsung



Leather Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 4



The look and feel of genuine leather are quite unique, and if it's the style you prefer, then Samsung's official leather case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be just for you. It is light and reasonably slim too. Just bear in mind that leather cases tend to wear out quite noticeably over time, especially around the corners, though some folks do dig that aged, rough look.



Samsung official leather case for Galaxy Z Fold 4 Made of genuine leather. Available in black or gray. $79 99 Buy at Samsung



Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 clear cases

Ringke Slim case for Galaxy Z Fold 4



If you're a fan of clear cases, here's one from Ringke. It is made of polycarbonate treated to resist the yellowing you normally get with cheaper transparent cases. It is also super thin and light, at just 14.8 grams and 1.2mm.





Ringke slim clear case for Galaxy Z Fold 4 A transparent, slim, lightweight case for the Z Fold 4 - 14.8 grams in weight and 1.2mm in thickness. Buy at Amazon

Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Galaxy Z Fold 4



Alternatively, there's Spigen Ultra Hybrid case, which combines a transparent look with a decently reinforced construction. TPU bumpers provide protection against accidental drops, while raised lips lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces.



Spigen Ultra Hybrid Galaxy Z Fold 4 case Transparent case with reinforced corners and raised bezels for extra protection against scratches Buy at Amazon



Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 rugged case

Spigen Tough Armor case for Galaxy Z Fold 4



If protection is of prime priority, check out the Spigen Tough Armor case for the Z Fold 4. It may not be cheap or pretty, but it is thick and rugged, certified to meet MIL-STD 810G-516.6 – a fancy way of saying that it has been tested to protect against consecutive drops on the faces, corners, and edges.





Will Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases fit the Galaxy Z Fold 4?





No, cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 do not fit the Z Fold 4. The two phones may look very similar in shape in size, but their dimensions are different enough to make Fold 3 cases incompatible with the Fold 4. Don't bother trying.

Some things in life are meant to go together: peanut butter and jelly, marshmallows and dark chocolate, phones and protective cases... Okay, perhaps that last one won't quite send you into carbohydrate contentment, but in all seriousness, protecting a phone with a case is generally a wise move.And at $1800, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a phone you do want to protect against accidental damage. So, what are the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases out there? What do they even look like?If you've pre-ordered the Galaxy Z Fold 4, you'll find out soon enough – Samsung is throwing in a free Standing Cover with S Pen.