Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases
Some things in life are meant to go together: peanut butter and jelly, marshmallows and dark chocolate, phones and protective cases... Okay, perhaps that last one won't quite send you into carbohydrate contentment, but in all seriousness, protecting a phone with a case is generally a wise move.
And at $1800, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a phone you do want to protect against accidental damage. So, what are the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases out there? What do they even look like?
But as you'd expect, there are alternatives. We've scouted the internet to find the best Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases available today, and here they are, starting with the...
Naturally, Samsung has its own range of official Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases, and we believe the Slim Standing Cover will prove popular. It may not be the slimmest in the world, but it comes with a built-in kickstand for enjoying content on that bigger, inner screen in comfort. The accessory itself is comprised of two halves – one covering the whole back of the phone and another surrounding the smaller, outer screen.
The look and feel of genuine leather are quite unique, and if it's the style you prefer, then Samsung's official leather case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 may be just for you. It is light and reasonably slim too. Just bear in mind that leather cases tend to wear out quite noticeably over time, especially around the corners, though some folks do dig that aged, rough look.
If you're a fan of clear cases, here's one from Ringke. It is made of polycarbonate treated to resist the yellowing you normally get with cheaper transparent cases. It is also super thin and light, at just 14.8 grams and 1.2mm.
Alternatively, there's Spigen Ultra Hybrid case, which combines a transparent look with a decently reinforced construction. TPU bumpers provide protection against accidental drops, while raised lips lift the screen and camera off flat surfaces.
If protection is of prime priority, check out the Spigen Tough Armor case for the Z Fold 4. It may not be cheap or pretty, but it is thick and rugged, certified to meet MIL-STD 810G-516.6 – a fancy way of saying that it has been tested to protect against consecutive drops on the faces, corners, and edges.
Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 official cases
Slim Standing Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Leather Cover for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 clear cases
Ringke Slim case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Spigen Ultra Hybrid case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Best Galaxy Z Fold 4 rugged case
Spigen Tough Armor case for Galaxy Z Fold 4
Will Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases fit the Galaxy Z Fold 4?
No, cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 do not fit the Z Fold 4. The two phones may look very similar in shape in size, but their dimensions are different enough to make Fold 3 cases incompatible with the Fold 4. Don't bother trying.
