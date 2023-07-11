This insane Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Prime Day offer will make you forget all about the Z Flip 5
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you excited about the fast-approaching Galaxy Z Flip 5 even amid speculation of a... less affordable pricing structure compared to last year's Z Flip 4? What if we were to tell you said 2022-released foldable can be had right now at up to a $210 discount with no trade-in, port-in, carrier activation, or new line of wireless service?
That may sound nowhere near as drastic as the Z Fold 4's absolutely bonkers $700 Prime Day 2023 price cut, but of course, it's not really fair to compare the two flexible Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 powerhouses like that. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 has obviously always been significantly cheaper than its bigger brother, normally fetching a pretty reasonable $999.99 and up compared to the obscene $1,799.99 starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
As such, a $200 markdown from that $999.99 list price for an entry-level 128GB storage configuration is certainly not bad, and the same goes for the aforementioned 210 bucks, which you can currently slash off the $1,059.99 typically charged by Amazon with 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room.
The only condition (for both deals) is a Prime membership, which definitely beats all the usual strings attached to all the usual promotions at the nation's top mobile network operators and retailers like Best Buy.
In case you're wondering, yes, the unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G is more affordable than ever before after these "unusual" Amazon discounts, and yes, the Z Flip 5 will for sure be much costlier than this even if those recent rumors don't end up materializing.
By no means as redundant as the Galaxy Z Fold 5, that next-gen model is widely expected to improve its predecessor's processing power and vastly expand the external screen real estate. If you don't care that much about those things, you should totally take advantage of this unrivaled Prime Day offer on Samsung's most popular foldable available today and one of the best such devices money can buy in 2023.
