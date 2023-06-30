T-Mobile's unbeatable no-trade-in Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is back with a bang ahead of Z Flip 5 launch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
As hard as Samsung may have tried to stop that from happening, we kind of already know everything there is to know about the as-yet-unannounced Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, and that's been the case for a while now.
Of course, that's not necessarily a bad thing for the world's top smartphone vendor, especially as far as the appeal of its previous-gen foldables is concerned. Last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and especially Z Fold 4 are still looking extremely compelling with their powerful processors, beautiful screens, robust constructions, decent cameras, excellent battery life, and... rapidly shrinking prices.
Yes, if you know where to look, an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours at a huge $450 discount with no strings attached, while a Z Flip 4 currently starts at the low, low price of... $0.
Obviously, your 100 percent discount from a normal starting price of $999.99 does come with a couple of key conditions and hoops to jump through at T-Mobile right now, but unlike Verizon and AT&T, the nation-leading "Un-carrier" will not ask you to trade anything in to maximize your savings.
All you need to do is have or switch to a Go5G Plus plan and add a new line of service to your T-Mo account, with your $1,000 savings then applied as monthly bill credits over a period of two years. If this killer new deal happens to sound familiar, that's probably because it's been offered before by the same mobile network operator. But after a surprisingly early start almost a year ago, the promotion disappeared without a trace a while back, with Magenta's no-trade-in discounts being vastly reduced... until yesterday, June 29.
There's no word on how long the renewed offer will last, but with the 4th of July right around the corner, we see no reason why a hardcore Samsung fan would wait or hesitate to pull the trigger on the popular and very well-reviewed Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Yes, the Z Flip 5 is virtually guaranteed to come with a significantly larger cover screen in tow and a newer and faster processor under the hood, but its list price could also increase and there's no way to know if any US carriers will be able to "sell" the new foldable for free without a device trade-in anytime soon.
