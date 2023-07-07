This Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 teaser video is also a clever horror movie spoof





Instead of that, the world's top mobile device vendor is taking a bit of a creative risk in its newest ad campaign, basically drawing a parallel between the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the classic villain or villainous plot device of your typical scary movie of the last... 100 years or so.

If that sounds somewhat familiar, it's probably because you're looking at "season 2" of Samsung's "Join the flip side" promotional series here, with season 1 premiering about nine months ago (and Apple being very much a clear victim of mockery back then).





Compared to that first 2-minute video designed to highlight the magnetism of the Z Flip handset family, this second short film uploaded to YouTube ahead of the upcoming Unpacked event is arguably more cinematic, eerie, and tense but also less subtle.









Of course, the cheesy plot explanation at the very beginning of the new clip may well be an intentional parody of... so many popular horror films, and the same goes for some of its decidedly over-the-top acting, musical score, and humor.





All in all, however, this remains an original and out-of-the-box way to promote a popular and well-reviewed product without resorting to cheap jabs at the competition. Speaking of boxes, the commercial cleverly wraps up with one of the "victims" catching a glimpse of the "new one", which reveals Samsung's true goal here.



