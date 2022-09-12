Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Multiple Colors $100 off (10%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors $100 off (9%) Buy at Amazon





The cheaper Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered foldable normally starts at $999.99, a base price you can now reduce by a cool $100 in four different colors without meeting any special conditions whatsoever.





If 128 gigs of internal storage space doesn't sound generous enough to keep up with your digital hoarding needs (especially in the absence of a microSD card slot), you'll be delighted to see the 256GB configuration marked down by $100 of its own from a $1,059.99 list price in blue, purple, and pink gold hues.





Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours for a lot less than this when purchased directly from Samsung ... with the right trade-in and/or other hoops to jump through. If you prefer to keep all your existing phones and simply add this bad boy with no discounted accessories included or carrier obligations, you're definitely looking at an unmissable deal here.







