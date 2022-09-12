Amazon has Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 on sale at a never-before-seen discount
We have no idea exactly what makes today special, but with Labor Day well behind us and both Black Friday and Cyber Monday still more than a couple of months on the horizon, it would probably be foolish to ignore what could prove a very rare opportunity to buy your choice of Samsung's two hot new foldable devices at a substantial discount with no strings attached.
That's right, Amazon has rapidly followed up its first-of-a-kind unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 deal with an equally unprecedented (and equally great) offer on the undoubtedly hugely popular Z Flip 4 5G.
The cheaper Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1-powered foldable normally starts at $999.99, a base price you can now reduce by a cool $100 in four different colors without meeting any special conditions whatsoever.
If 128 gigs of internal storage space doesn't sound generous enough to keep up with your digital hoarding needs (especially in the absence of a microSD card slot), you'll be delighted to see the 256GB configuration marked down by $100 of its own from a $1,059.99 list price in blue, purple, and pink gold hues.
Of course, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 can be yours for a lot less than this when purchased directly from Samsung... with the right trade-in and/or other hoops to jump through. If you prefer to keep all your existing phones and simply add this bad boy with no discounted accessories included or carrier obligations, you're definitely looking at an unmissable deal here.
Although similar to its predecessor in appearance and in one way seemingly (and weirdly) inferior to last year's Z Flip 3, the Z Flip 4 is without a doubt one of the best phones money can buy right now, rocking an absolutely gorgeous design with a flippable 6.7-inch display at its center in addition to a reasonably large battery, a state-of-the-art processor, and a... decent dual rear camera system.
