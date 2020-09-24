Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Android Processors 5G Qualcomm

Snapdragon 875 will likely be followed by Snapdragon 775G, a 6nm flagship-rivaling chip

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Sep 24, 2020, 5:48 PM
Snapdragon 875 will likely be followed by Snapdragon 775G, a 6nm flagship-rivaling chip
The upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875G will also be available in a Plus variant, claims tipster Roland Quandt.

The Snapdragon 875G is apparently codenamed SM8350 and it is internally known as Lahaina. 

Based on what we know so far, it will be made using Samsung's 5nm EUV process as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)'s entire 5nm capacity has been reserved by Apple for the A14 Bionic and other proprietary chips.

5nm chips are expected to be around 25 percent smaller and 20 percent more power-efficient than 7nm SoCs. And, of course, we can also look forward to performance gains.

The Snapdragon 875 will likely feature an Arm Cortex-X1 core, three Cortex-A78 cores, and four Cortex-A55 cores. The X60 5G modem will presumably be embedded within the chip.



If history is any indication, Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chip will be unveiled in December. 

It will probably be refreshed in July 2021, and per Quandt, the overclocked version is internally known as Lahaina+.

Qualcomm's first 6nm chip is also on the way apparently


The leaker also mentions the rumored Snapdragon 775G, which will likely succeed the Snapdragon 765G that powers midrange 5G-enabled phones like the OnePlus Nord and LG Velvet. The chip will reportedly not share the stage with the Snapdragon 875, and we can expect it in early 2021.



The chip is reportedly going to be a massive upgrade over its predecessor, and will probably have more in common with the Snapdragon 875 than its 7-series stablemates. According to today's leak, it will support 120Hz displays, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

This chip will reportedly be based on a 6nm architecture and it will have a 40 percent faster CPU and 50 percent better graphics than the Snapdragon 765G. This may make it more power efficient and faster than the Snapdragon 865.

