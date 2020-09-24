Snapdragon 875 will likely be followed by Snapdragon 775G, a 6nm flagship-rivaling chip



The Snapdragon 875G is apparently codenamed SM8350 and it is internally known as Lahaina.



are expected to be around 25 percent smaller and 20 percent more power-efficient than 7nm SoCs. And, of course, we can also look forward to performance gains.





Qualcomm has Lahaina (what I think is SM8350 aka SD875) coming. We knew that. There's also Lahaina+. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2020





If history is any indication, Qualcomm's upcoming flagship chip will be unveiled in December.



It will probably be refreshed in July 2021, and per Quandt, the overclocked version is internally known as Lahaina+.



Qualcomm's first 6nm chip is also on the way apparently



The leaker also mentions the rumored Snapdragon 775G, which will likely succeed the Snapdragon 765G that powers midrange 5G-enabled phones like the OnePlus Nord and LG Velvet . The chip will reportedly not share the stage with the Snapdragon 875, and we can expect it in early 2021.





Their testing platform is high end: 12 GB LPDDR5 (!) RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, 120Hz screen. SM7350 seems closely related to SM8350, so 7-series is in for a rather massive upgrade, from what it looks like. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 24, 2020





The chip is reportedly going to be a massive upgrade over its predecessor, and will probably have more in common with the Snapdragon 875 than its 7-series stablemates. According to today's leak, it will support 120Hz displays, 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.





This chip will reportedly be based on a 6nm architecture and it will have a 40 percent faster CPU and 50 percent better graphics than the Snapdragon 765G. This may make it more power efficient and faster than the Snapdragon 865.