Tipster says that Samsung could be making major changes to its flagship lines

Tipster says that Samsung could drop Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models from flagship status















As the tipster points out, "You will find that the A series of high-end models have disappeared, and Note20 looks like the A series. There are signs that Samsung can weaken the S/N series and regard the Z series as the true flagship." If that is actually how Samsung sees things, it would be a major change and have some interesting real world effects. First, we would then expect the foldable devices to get first crack at new features while the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note phones would no longer do so. The foldables are already priced like flagship phones so we don't foresee any changes on that front. But on the other hand, we could see price reductions for the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note lines.





Of course, this would be all based on the assumption that Ice universe's tweets do capture the company's current thinking. He already has said that "there are signs that Samsung can weaken the S/N series and regard the Z series as the true flagship."









If Sammy does follow through on this rumored change, things like the company's marketing budget will change along with how Samsung allocates supplies for production. Samsung's first Galaxy S phone was released on June 2nd 2010. The Galaxy S II was arguably the first Samsung phone to be universally praised and we gave the device 9 points out of a possible 10. That was topped by the 9.3 score we awarded the Galaxy S III. The Samsung Galaxy Note, with its 5.3 -inch display, was the first to top 5-inches. Launched in 2011, the first Galaxy Note received a score of 7 out of 10.



