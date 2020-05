Galaxy Z Flip 2 will likely have a triple camera system, larger front display

Last month, we heard that the first batch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was wiped out in numerous markets including the US, France, Switzerland, the UAE, and Russia. Sales were apparently on track to reach the 100,000 units mark by the end of March in South Korea alone. Given the situation surrounding the coronavirus,we have no way of knowing if the Galaxy Z Flip was able to maintain the sales momentum. What’s clear, though, is that the clamshell phone received a better market response than Samsung’s debut foldable phone. And per a patent spotted by Let’s Go Digital , the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will be getting some significant upgrades, which can make it even more popular than its predecessor.The patent shows two designs. Although both models depicted in the patent have three cameras, the alignment is different. Even though the first one looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip, the addition of a camera sensor has shrunk the already small cover display. Apparently, Samsung believes that the inclusion of another sensor is more important than the size of the external screen.The second design, on the other hand, will allow the company to have a triple camera setup without any compromises. The sensors have been aligned vertically, with the LED flash adjacent to the camera system. This orientation frees up space, thereby allowing an extension in the size of the outer display.If Samsung actually goes on to implement this design, it would make the front display more useful. Currently, it measures 1.1-inches, which is just enough to display notifications. It also acts as a mini viewfinder but only the center of the image is shown since the screen is so tiny.Now, a patent filing is no confirmation that Samsung will actually go ahead with this design. Moreover, since the handset will presumably be launched in February next year, it’s too early to say anything with certainty. Prior to that, Samsung might launch a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip