Galaxy Z Flip 2 will likely have a triple camera system, larger front display
The patent shows two designs. Although both models depicted in the patent have three cameras, the alignment is different. Even though the first one looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Flip, the addition of a camera sensor has shrunk the already small cover display. Apparently, Samsung believes that the inclusion of another sensor is more important than the size of the external screen.
The second design, on the other hand, will allow the company to have a triple camera setup without any compromises. The sensors have been aligned vertically, with the LED flash adjacent to the camera system. This orientation frees up space, thereby allowing an extension in the size of the outer display.
If Samsung actually goes on to implement this design, it would make the front display more useful. Currently, it measures 1.1-inches, which is just enough to display notifications. It also acts as a mini viewfinder but only the center of the image is shown since the screen is so tiny.
Now, a patent filing is no confirmation that Samsung will actually go ahead with this design. Moreover, since the handset will presumably be launched in February next year, it’s too early to say anything with certainty. Prior to that, Samsung might launch a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip.