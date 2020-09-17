Leaker gives us first details of what Samsung could be planning for the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 2
Not too long ago Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, both innovative and exciting foldable phones. Now, Vietnamese leaker Chun is sharing some details about the second generation of the clamshell Z Flip that Samsung is supposedly working on, MSPowerUser reports.
According to leaker Chun, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will feature a bigger secondary display over the current 1.1-inch outer display. However, the leaker doesn’t specify the new display’s size, so we are unsure of whether or not it will be big enough to successfully text someone or check out favorite apps as you can do on Motorola’s clamshell Razr 2020.
Additionally, the leaker states an improved Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) is expected for the Z Flip 2, along with an upgraded hinge mechanism. What’s more, the Z Flip 2 will reportedly come with a bigger battery over this years’ 3,330mAh battery cell.
The possibility of the Z Flip 2 featuring a buttery-smooth 120Hz display refresh rate is still questionable. Other specs or camera information on the second-gen Samsung clamshell foldable are not available at the moment.
As of now (September 2020)— Chun (@chunvn8888) September 16, 2020
100% confident:
- bigger outer display
- new UTG
- Upgraded hinge
- bigger battery
A bit concerned:
- high refresh rate display
Unconfirmed:
- specs (screen size, chipset, cam)
- design#ZFlip2