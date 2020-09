Leaker gives us first details of what Samsung could be planning for the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 2

The possibility of the Z Flip 2 featuring a buttery-smooth 120Hz display refresh rate is still questionable. Other specs or camera information on the second-gen Samsung clamshell foldable are not available at the moment.





As of now (September 2020)

100% confident:

- bigger outer display

- new UTG

- Upgraded hinge

- bigger battery

A bit concerned:

- high refresh rate display

Unconfirmed:

- specs (screen size, chipset, cam)

- design#ZFlip2 — Chun (@chunvn8888) September 16, 2020





According to leaker Chun, the Galaxy Z Flip 2 will feature a bigger secondary display over the current 1.1-inch outer display. However, the leaker doesn’t specify the new display’s size, so we are unsure of whether or not it will be big enough to successfully text someone or check out favorite apps as you can do on Motorola’s clamshell Razr 2020 Additionally, the leaker states an improved Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) is expected for the Z Flip 2, along with an upgraded hinge mechanism. What’s more, the Z Flip 2 will reportedly come with a bigger battery over this years’ 3,330mAh battery cell.