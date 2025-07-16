Galaxy Watch Ultra becomes a tempting buy after a $251 discount on Amazon
The watch packs immense durability and comes loaded with features. Act fast and save while you can!
Amazon Prime Day was phenomenal in terms of smartwatch deals. Galaxy fans were spoiled with bonkers discounts on the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. In fact, the latter dropped to a new all-time low after an unbelievable 50% discount that slashed a whopping $350 off its price.
Sadly, that incredible deal is a thing of the past now, but the good news is that you can still score this beast of a watch for much less than usual, though the price cut isn’t quite as big.
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $251 discount on the model in white, letting you get one for just under $399. Only a few units are left, though, so you may want to hurry and save now while the offer is still up for grabs. In case white isn't your color, you can go for the model in Titanium Gray, which is selling for $230 off and can be yours for just south of $420.
Sure, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a far cry from affordable, even with these discounts. However, this bad boy isn't an ordinary smartwatch. With a titanium case and sapphire crystal glass display, it can handle anything, including a few accidental bumps. In addition, it's IP68 and 10ATM certified, which means it offers complete protection against dust, can survive water submersion up to five feet for 30 minutes, and can even handle dives up to 328 feet.
All in all, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is still a great buy, packing a lot of value. So, don’t hesitate. Get one for less now!
Since it's a premium smartwatch, it's also loaded with all the health-tracking features you'd expect from a timepiece of this caliber, including Samsung's body composition functionality and sleep apnea detection. Unlike most Galaxy Watches that offer a day to a day and a half of battery life, our friend here delivers up to two days of usage per charge, and that's with heart rate tracking on and the always-on display off.
