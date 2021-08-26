Huge new discount makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 pretty hard to resist

Huge new discount makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 pretty hard to resist0
That essentially makes the otherwise well-reviewed and hugely popular Galaxy Watch Active 2 the weakest link in Samsung's wearable device lineup right now, so we shouldn't be too shocked if this thing goes the way of the dodo (and the Galaxy Buds+) soon enough.
Normally available for $269.99 and currently marked down to $219.99 on its manufacturer's official US website, the non-LTE-enabled pink gold model in a 44mm size can be purchased for as little as $139.99 from the aforementioned retailer if you hurry.
Believe it or not, you can't even get refurbished or "open box" devices for a lot less than that on eBay, and although the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is obviously nowhere near as advanced as the Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic, its presence on our list of the best smartwatches available in 2021 is guaranteed as long as you can score such hefty discounts.
At worst, this bad boy can be considered one of the best budget smartwatches out there at 140 bucks, offering everything from ECG monitoring to sleep tracking, a beautiful Super AMOLED display, top-notch water resistance, and solid battery life.