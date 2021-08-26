Huge new discount makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 pretty hard to resist

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.













Normally available for $269.99 and currently marked down to $219.99 on its manufacturer's official US website, the non-LTE-enabled pink gold model in a 44mm size can be purchased for as little as $139.99 from the aforementioned retailer if you hurry.





While Newegg doesn't explicitly list an expiration date for this unrivaled (and unprecedented) deal, it's hard to imagine the deeply discounted $139.99 price tag will last long when Amazon, for instance, can barely match that number as far as "renewed" 40mm units are concerned.









At worst, this bad boy can be considered one of the best budget smartwatches out there at 140 bucks, offering everything from ECG monitoring to sleep tracking, a beautiful Super AMOLED display, top-notch water resistance, and solid battery life.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up