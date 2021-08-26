Notifications
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Huge new discount makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 pretty hard to resist

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Huge new discount makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 pretty hard to resist
Although Samsung hasn't technically unveiled a new Active-branded smartwatch earlier this month, as certain pre-Unpacked rumors suggested, the "standard" Galaxy Watch 4 can be considered in a way the spiritual successor to the company's sporty Tizen-powered timepiece from a couple of years ago.

That essentially makes the otherwise well-reviewed and hugely popular Galaxy Watch Active 2 the weakest link in Samsung's wearable device lineup right now, so we shouldn't be too shocked if this thing goes the way of the dodo (and the Galaxy Buds+) soon enough.

In the meantime, however, Newegg has a particularly snazzy flavor of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale at a new all-time low price (at least in brand-new condition), which might make the lack of Wear OS 3 support significantly easier to digest.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Pink Gold

$130 off (48%)
$139 99
$269 99
Buy at Newegg

Normally available for $269.99 and currently marked down to $219.99 on its manufacturer's official US website, the non-LTE-enabled pink gold model in a 44mm size can be purchased for as little as $139.99 from the aforementioned retailer if you hurry.

While Newegg doesn't explicitly list an expiration date for this unrivaled (and unprecedented) deal, it's hard to imagine the deeply discounted $139.99 price tag will last long when Amazon, for instance, can barely match that number as far as "renewed" 40mm units are concerned.

Believe it or not, you can't even get refurbished or "open box" devices for a lot less than that on eBay, and although the Galaxy Watch Active 2 is obviously nowhere near as advanced as the Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic, its presence on our list of the best smartwatches available in 2021 is guaranteed as long as you can score such hefty discounts.

At worst, this bad boy can be considered one of the best budget smartwatches out there at 140 bucks, offering everything from ECG monitoring to sleep tracking, a beautiful Super AMOLED display, top-notch water resistance, and solid battery life.

