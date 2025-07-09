No Prime? No problem! This killer Apple iPad (A16) Amazon deal is for everyone
Apple's latest and greatest "vanilla" iPad is on sale at a new record low price for all Amazon shoppers right now.
Designed to strongly resemble its 2022-released predecessor, Apple's 11th generation iPad is... probably not the best tablet money can buy in 2025. But that's where a reasonable $349 price point comes in, and if you hurry, you can save a hefty 70 bucks with no strings attached on a number of different iPad (2025) models, starting with the most affordable configuration.
That one offers 128 gigs of internal storage space, which is pretty generous for this bad boy's new record low price, making it incredibly hard to beat in terms of value for your money right now. Granted, there are several decent Android tablets to consider at similar or even lower prices, from Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ to Google's Pixel Tablet, but the Apple A16 processor inside the "regular" iPad 11 looks unrivaled as far as raw power is concerned in the sub-$300 segment.
That 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen is also no pushover (despite lacking 120Hz or even 90Hz refresh rate support), and the battery life, sound quality, and camera performance are all satisfactory (at the very least) for that lower-than-ever price tag, as highlighted in our comprehensive iPad (A16) review a little while back.
Sometimes, vanilla can be the best ice cream flavor, especially for folks who cannot afford the more exotic taste of Apple's latest iPad Airs or iPad Pros. If you crave more local digital hoarding room or built-in cellular connectivity, fret not, as the newest "base" iPad is also marked down by $70 in 256 and 512GB storage variants with and without 5G support.
Coincidentally (or not) kicked off during Amazon's Prime Day 2025 festivities, these sweet new deals are actually open to any and all shoppers, including non-Prime members. That almost certainly means you have very little time to claim the aforementioned $70 discounts, however, so be sure to hurry up and pull the trigger if you're positive that this is the right tablet for you in 2025.
