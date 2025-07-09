Galaxy Z Fold 6 - $750 off for Prime Day!
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
Upcoming event
Galaxy Unpacked on July 9 2025
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Tune in to watch the reveal of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7 and more!

No Prime? No problem! This killer Apple iPad (A16) Amazon deal is for everyone

Apple's latest and greatest "vanilla" iPad is on sale at a new record low price for all Amazon shoppers right now.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Tablets Deals Amazon Prime Day iPad
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple iPad (A16)
Designed to strongly resemble its 2022-released predecessor, Apple's 11th generation iPad is... probably not the best tablet money can buy in 2025. But that's where a reasonable $349 price point comes in, and if you hurry, you can save a hefty 70 bucks with no strings attached on a number of different iPad (2025) models, starting with the most affordable configuration.

That one offers 128 gigs of internal storage space, which is pretty generous for this bad boy's new record low price, making it incredibly hard to beat in terms of value for your money right now. Granted, there are several decent Android tablets to consider at similar or even lower prices, from Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9+ to Google's Pixel Tablet, but the Apple A16 processor inside the "regular" iPad 11 looks unrivaled as far as raw power is concerned in the sub-$300 segment.

Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16, 2025)

$70 off (20%)
Wi-Fi Only, 11-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A16 Processor, 128GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, All-Day Battery Life, USB Type-C Port, Multiple Color Options
Buy at Amazon

That 11-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen is also no pushover (despite lacking 120Hz or even 90Hz refresh rate support), and the battery life, sound quality, and camera performance are all satisfactory (at the very least) for that lower-than-ever price tag, as highlighted in our comprehensive iPad (A16) review a little while back.

Sometimes, vanilla can be the best ice cream flavor, especially for folks who cannot afford the more exotic taste of Apple's latest iPad Airs or iPad Pros. If you crave more local digital hoarding room or built-in cellular connectivity, fret not, as the newest "base" iPad is also marked down by $70 in 256 and 512GB storage variants with and without 5G support.

Coincidentally (or not) kicked off during Amazon's Prime Day 2025 festivities, these sweet new deals are actually open to any and all shoppers, including non-Prime members. That almost certainly means you have very little time to claim the aforementioned $70 discounts, however, so be sure to hurry up and pull the trigger if you're positive that this is the right tablet for you in 2025.

Grab Surfshark VPN now at more than 50% off and with 3 extra months for free!

Secure your connection now at a bargain price!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.webp
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You cannot count on Samsung to repair their phones

by ourslander • 5

Hypothetical Which Phone Would You Choose

by TBomb • 9

Stop Playing

by Doug Fresh 123 • 5
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
New T-Mobile offer will tie customers not currently financing devices to the company
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
Fold 7 and Flip 7 price leak reveals a huge hike for one 2025 foldable
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
I tried using China's best flagship phone this summer, but it fought me every step of the way
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
That's all, folks: there won't be another Nothing Phone (3) device
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
The next king of foldables might materialize at the very beginning of 2026
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results
Ex-Verizon rep spills the best time to call your carrier and get results

Latest News

I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
I’m a big fan of the JBL Endurance Peak 3 for workouts—and at 40% off this Prime Day, they’re a steal
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
The iPhone has become awful at photography as of late
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
Apple’s S Pen alternative might work with iPhone, MacBook Pro, and even Apple Watch
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
The budget-friendly Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is an epic bargain at 43% off this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
I'm a bargain hunter, and I think the Pixel 9 Pro is a must-have at its lowest price this Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
The Pixel Tablet plunges in price for Prime Day
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless