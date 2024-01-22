Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Watch 7 will probably get a snazzy new Exynos W940 chip





While the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to move from one size to two to keep up with the flexibility of its tier 1 rivals later this year, the Galaxy Watch 7 will purportedly pack an Exynos 5535 processor to try to overpower both Google's next-gen Wear OS soldier and the Apple Watch Series 10.





Last year's Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic , mind you, happen to use a Samsung-made Exynos W930 SoC, which naturally means the Galaxy Watch 7 (and presumably the Watch 7 Classic or Pro) will improve the already impressive overall performance of their 2022-released predecessors.





major improvement in both power and energy efficiency. Of course, it's hard to know what kind of a real-world upgrade might be in store here, but a report from several months back suggested that Samsung was working on a 3nm-based processor for its next big smartwatch . The Exynos W930 inside the Watch 6 series is a 5-nanometer affair, so if all of this speculation materializes, future Galaxy Watch 7 owners could be in for aimprovement in both power and energy efficiency.





A faster smartwatch with better battery life would certainly help Samsung inch closer to Apple on the global sales front , but obviously, it's far too early to talk or even think about that... too much.

Even though we're most likely many months away from welcoming a new generation of premium mainstream smartwatches from industry heavyweights Apple, Samsung, and Google, credible rumors are for some reason swirling over two of these highly anticipated devices today.