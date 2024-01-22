Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Samsung's next-gen Galaxy Watch 7 will probably get a snazzy new Exynos W940 chip
Even though we're most likely many months away from welcoming a new generation of premium mainstream smartwatches from industry heavyweights Apple, Samsung, and Google, credible rumors are for some reason swirling over two of these highly anticipated devices today.

While the Pixel Watch 3 is expected to move from one size to two to keep up with the flexibility of its tier 1 rivals later this year, the Galaxy Watch 7 will purportedly pack an Exynos 5535 processor to try to overpower both Google's next-gen Wear OS soldier and the Apple Watch Series 10.

If that number doesn't mean anything to you, perhaps the Exynos W940 name will tell you a little something about what to expect from the Galaxy Watch 7 series in terms of raw power. Still nothing? Fret not, as that's obviously what we're here for.

According to the almost always reliable Roland Quandt over on X, Exynos 5535 is the internal model number of an as-yet-unreleased Samsung chip likely to go official under the Exynos W940 moniker at some point in the relatively near future. 

Last year's Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, mind you, happen to use a Samsung-made Exynos W930 SoC, which naturally means the Galaxy Watch 7 (and presumably the Watch 7 Classic or Pro) will improve the already impressive overall performance of their 2022-released predecessors.

Of course, it's hard to know what kind of a real-world upgrade might be in store here, but a report from several months back suggested that Samsung was working on a 3nm-based processor for its next big smartwatch. The Exynos W930 inside the Watch 6 series is a 5-nanometer affair, so if all of this speculation materializes, future Galaxy Watch 7 owners could be in for a major improvement in both power and energy efficiency. 

A faster smartwatch with better battery life would certainly help Samsung inch closer to Apple on the global sales front, but obviously, it's far too early to talk or even think about that... too much.

