Non-invasive blood glucose monitoring Galaxy Watch is coming, just not yet, says Samsung official

Why non-invasive blood glucose monitoring on wearables is a big deal?

There is still a long way to go





Regulatory bodies like the FDA, for example, will have to approve a device that reads blood glucose levels, as even the slightest incorrect reading can lead to serious health-threatening implications. So, even if all of the technological hurdles are overcome, there's the process of getting approval from an organisation such as the FDA, which can take years. So, the 5 years that Samsung's Hon Pak is hoping for actually seem realistic, if not a little optimistic even.



Suffice it to say, it will be a technological step no matter which company ends up being the first to introduce non-invasive blood glucose monitoring on a wearable device, regardless of whether it is Samsung, Apple, or someone else entirely.