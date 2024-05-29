'Galaxy Watch Ultra' name confirmed by certification for Samsung's upcoming premium wearable
A recent rumor claimed that Samsung won't use the "Ultra" moniker for its upcoming premium Galaxy Watch, and instead will call it "Galaxy Watch X". Well, this doesn't seem to be the case now, and the upcoming wearable won't even be called "Galaxy Watch 7 Ultra" as was believed in the beginning, but just "Galaxy Watch Ultra".
The Galaxy Watch Ultra has model number SM-L705F, and this variant is listed with cellular connectivity. Its FCC listing has revealed it will support 10W charging.
The premium Watch also leaked earlier with its one-of-a-kind design that some people online have ended up calling "squircle" (as in square and circle). There will be three buttons on the right and a large speaker grille on the left.
Under the hood, the Galaxy Watch Ultra should sport the new Exynos W1000 processor. The wearable is expected to be unveiled during Samsung's summer Unpacked event, alongside the foldables Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.
This info comes from a leaked listing through the TDRA certification process in the UAE.
Image from the certification listing that shows the wearable's name
Other rumors for the watch include 10ATM/100m water resistance and a whopping 100-hour battery life. The wearable is expected to rock a 578 mAh rated battery capacity, which could end up being marketed as 600 mAh typical.
