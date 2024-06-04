Check out the oddly familiar renders and specs of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch FE





This latter device has been making the rumor rounds for a few months now, first under a name that didn't make a lot of sense for a "modern" product with contemporary software onboard. While all recent signs are pointing to a Galaxy Watch FE marketing label rather than an awkward Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) moniker, a fresh and detailed leak on X seems to confirm the upcoming wearable's close connection with a gadget from nearly three years ago.





all of the Watch 4's specs for this year's Watch FE as well. Yes, it appears that the first-ever Fan Edition smartwatch will look virtually identical to the (non-Classic) Galaxy Watch 4 released back in 2021. Although rehashing an old but undeniably attractive design is not necessarily a bad thing, we have to admit we're a little disappointed to hear that Samsung could clone of the Watch 4's specs for this year's Watch FE as well.













Then you'll apparently have an unchanged 247mAh cell capable of delivering an improved 30-hour battery life rating with the help of a more frugal One UI 5.0 interface based on Google's Wear OS platform. Certified to resist water immersion up to 50 meters deep, the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is also purportedly equipped with its very own microphone and speaker, and perhaps more importantly, an optical heart rate monitor, ECG technology, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) sensor for body composition analysis.





truly aggressive price point. The bezel, which will apparently be available in black, pink gold, and silver colorways, is almost surely not equipped with fancy rotating functionality, so the only way Samsung can turn the Galaxy Watch FE into a bigger box-office hit than the original Galaxy Watch 4 is with the help of an aggressive price point.









That (along with the product's release date) are basically the only missing puzzle pieces right now, which is why it's probably wise to reserve judgment on this seemingly inexplicable decision to bring back a 2021 smartwatch from the dead before we get the full picture.



