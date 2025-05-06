Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Amazon is selling every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model at a sweet $100 discount

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals WearOS Galaxy Watch
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7
If you have a problem with odd numbers or simply felt Amazon's $90 Galaxy Watch 7 discount last week was not good enough to convince you to buy Samsung's latest high-end smartwatch with a non-rugged design, the e-commerce giant is back today with a deeper price cut that undeniably has a nicer ring to it.

Yes, the 2024-released Apple Watch rival with Wear OS software and exclusive Android smartphone compatibility is marked down by a hefty $100 from a regular starting price of $299.99 that never seemed excessive to begin with considering the stylish look and impressive specifications of the Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$100 off (33%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

$100 off (30%)
GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm)

$100 off (29%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Cream Colors, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm)

$100 off (26%)
GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green and Silver Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
Buy at Amazon

Even better, the same $100 discount can be applied to the 44mm model in addition to the entry-level 40mm variant, as well as cellular-enabled units available in both sizes. Oh, and if you hurry, you can choose from a couple of different hues across the board here.

While the costliest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 variants have been sold at this exact same discount and even a few bigger ones in the past, the cheapest models appear to be (slightly) more affordable than ever before, incredibly trudging on the Galaxy Watch FE's ultra-low-cost territory.

Although Samsung is likely to release an even better Galaxy Watch 8 in the relatively near future, what you're looking at here is still without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2025, as well as a hard-to-beat value proposition in an extremely crowded and competitive market.

Our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 7 review from last year remains largely true and valid, mind you, at least as far as things like all-day comfort and overall performance are concerned. The battery life is obviously not perfect, and the heart rate monitoring accuracy could occasionally be better as well, but the sheer number of handy health and wellness tools and a pretty much unrivaled long-term software support make this bad boy a very smart buy at a massive $100 discount.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung Galaxy Watch - Deals History
98 stories
06 May, 2025
Amazon is selling every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model at a sweet $100 discount
28 Apr, 2025
The often overlooked Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 drops to an irresistible price for a limited time
24 Apr, 2025
The 44mm Galaxy Watch 6 with LTE is a best-seller at $190 off on Walmart
18 Apr, 2025
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic hits rock-bottom price with this incredible Amazon sale
08 Apr, 2025
The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with LTE is nearly half off on Amazon — save $232 while you can
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular Stories

T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is phasing out plans with included taxes and fees starting tomorrow [UPDATED]
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
Customers are ditching T-Mobile en masse apparently but leadership is in denial
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program
T-Mobile pulls another offer, making users question the point of the perks program

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Your next laptop could get wild – if Intel's new chip can finally beat Apple
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
More super shady stuff goes on at T-Mobile TPR stores owned and operated by Arch Telecom
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Samsung had to pay a fortune to replace Exynos 2500 with Snapdragon 8 Elite on Galaxy S25 line
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
Satellite images reveal Huawei's intent to design and build advanced chips for phones and AI
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless