Amazon is selling every single Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 model at a sweet $100 discount

If you have a problem with odd numbers or simply felt Amazon's $90 Galaxy Watch 7 discount last week was not good enough to convince you to buy Samsung's latest high-end smartwatch with a non-rugged design, the e-commerce giant is back today with a deeper price cut that undeniably has a nicer ring to it.
Yes, the 2024-released Apple Watch rival with Wear OS software and exclusive Android smartphone compatibility is marked down by a hefty $100 from a regular starting price of $299.99 that never seemed excessive to begin with considering the stylish look and impressive specifications of the Galaxy Watch 7.
Even better, the same $100 discount can be applied to the 44mm model in addition to the entry-level 40mm variant, as well as cellular-enabled units available in both sizes. Oh, and if you hurry, you can choose from a couple of different hues across the board here.
While the costliest Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 variants have been sold at this exact same discount and even a few bigger ones in the past, the cheapest models appear to be (slightly) more affordable than ever before, incredibly trudging on the Galaxy Watch FE's ultra-low-cost territory.
Although Samsung is likely to release an even better Galaxy Watch 8 in the relatively near future, what you're looking at here is still without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2025, as well as a hard-to-beat value proposition in an extremely crowded and competitive market.
Our comprehensive Galaxy Watch 7 review from last year remains largely true and valid, mind you, at least as far as things like all-day comfort and overall performance are concerned. The battery life is obviously not perfect, and the heart rate monitoring accuracy could occasionally be better as well, but the sheer number of handy health and wellness tools and a pretty much unrivaled long-term software support make this bad boy a very smart buy at a massive $100 discount.
