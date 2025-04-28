The often overlooked Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 drops to an irresistible price for a limited time

Galaxy Watch 7





This is better than any discount ever offered by Samsung itself on this particular device (at least without a trade-in), slashing a whopping 90 bucks off an already fairly reasonable starting price of $299.99. That's for a small 40mm model equipped with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity, but no 4G LTE support, and in order to keep your spending to a minimum, you'll also have to opt for a green colorway.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (40mm) $90 off (30%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Display with 432 x 432 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 300mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Green Color, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm) $90 off (27%) GPS, Bluetooth, Aluminum Case, 1.47-Inch AMOLED Display with 480 x 480 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal, AI Smartwatch with Energy Score, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Tracking, Wear OS, 425mAh Battery, 2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Two Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Buy at Amazon





Galaxy Watch 7 That strongly suggests that you're looking at an extremely time-sensitive promotion here, and the same probably goes for the exact same $90 discount available for a 44mm GPS-onlyin both silver and green hues right now.

Normally priced at $349.99 and $379.99 in 40 and 44mm case sizes respectively, the cellular-capable Wear OS timepiece is also marked down by $90, but that's actually not a very rare occurrence. Still, the important thing to note is that arguably one of the best smartwatches in the world (for use alongside your Android phone ) can be had at a substantial discount today regardless of your size, connectivity, and chromatic preference.





Should you snub these hot new deals and wait for the Galaxy Watch 8 instead? Obviously not if you're on a tight budget... or in a hurry. Should you also consider Google's deeply discounted Pixel Watch 2 before making your final buying decision? Absolutely, although it's hard not to view the newer device as the superior option, especially after checking out our comprehensive Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 review.





That highlights things like an unquestionably stylish design, solid overall performance, stellar software support, and stunning AMOLED screen as key strengths while filing the mediocre battery life and sometimes inaccurate heart rate monitoring technology under the inherent weaknesses of a not-perfect-but-decidedly-great product.