A new leak confirms previous reports about the possible Galaxy Watch 5 colors





Thought you guys might find this interesting. pic.twitter.com/VTPqOVhPwo — Ev (@evleaks) June 16, 2022



Evan Blass's new leak supports the information that tipster Jon Prosser The naming scheme used in the image confirms previous rumors that Samsung will make the Pro version of the Galaxy Watch 5 out of premium materials. Reportedly, the Pro model's case would be constructed with titanium, while the screen will be covered with sapphire glass. This is an upgrade over the materials used in the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Edition, which had a Gorilla Glass-covered watchface.Evan Blass's new leak supports the information that tipster Jon Prosser previously released about the possible colors of the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Again, on Twitter, Prosser stated that the new Galaxy Watch line-up would consist of three devices and said in what colors we can expect them to be available. The only difference is in the naming scheme. Prosser suggested that one of the colors would be named Phantom Black, but in Blass's leaked image, we see it's called Graphite.





Of course, we won't know for sure whether both leakers are correct until the Samsung event in August. However, considering that both are reputable sources and basically say the same thing, the chances of them being wrong are slim.