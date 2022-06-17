 A new leak confirms previous reports about the possible Galaxy Watch 5 colors - PhoneArena
Samsung Wearables
The release of the Galaxy Watch 5 series is coming closer and closer. According to rumors, Samsung will reveal its latest smartwatch series in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. When a device is nearing its announcement, the rumor mill releases leak after leak about it pretty much all the time. And the Galaxy Watch 5 series is not an exception.

A new leak from Evan Blass, also known as evleaks, reaffirms reports that the Galaxy Watch 5 line-up will consist of three devices: a smaller, a larger Galaxy Watch 5, and a Pro version that will only be available in one size. The tweet also indicates what colors the Galaxy Watch 5 series might be available in and their possible color names.

From the leaked image, we see that the smaller Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in Silver, Pink Gold, and Graphite. The larger one will come in Silver, Sapphire, and Graphite. As for the Pro model, it will be available only in Gray and Black Titanium.



The naming scheme used in the image confirms previous rumors that Samsung will make the Pro version of the Galaxy Watch 5 out of premium materials. Reportedly, the Pro model's case would be constructed with titanium, while the screen will be covered with sapphire glass. This is an upgrade over the materials used in the Galaxy Watch 3 Titanium Edition, which had a Gorilla Glass-covered watchface.

Evan Blass's new leak supports the information that tipster Jon Prosser previously released about the possible colors of the Galaxy Watch 5 series. Again, on Twitter, Prosser stated that the new Galaxy Watch line-up would consist of three devices and said in what colors we can expect them to be available. The only difference is in the naming scheme. Prosser suggested that one of the colors would be named Phantom Black, but in Blass's leaked image, we see it's called Graphite.

Of course, we won't know for sure whether both leakers are correct until the Samsung event in August. However, considering that both are reputable sources and basically say the same thing, the chances of them being wrong are slim.
