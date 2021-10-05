Notification Center

Samsung Deals Wearables Wear

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a cool discount for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a cool discount for a limited time
Unlike the stunning Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which starts at a $350 price that some of you may find hard to swallow, the other high-end wearable device unveiled by Samsung a couple of months ago as the result of the company's first close collaboration with Google in years is definitely not what anyone would consider extravagant.

Curiously enough, that didn't stop the Galaxy Watch 4 from scoring a nice discount and including a cool freebie for one day only a little while back, and it's not stopping the Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece from costing less than usual in both 40 and 44mm sizes again right now.

Instead of Amazon, Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) is the generous e-tailer behind this solid new deal, allowing those with small wrists to shave 35 bucks off the $249.99 list price of a GPS-only smartwatch available in black and pink gold hues while offering the larger variant at $239.99 in a single silver paint job.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, ECG, Silver

$40 off (14%)
$239 99
$279 99
Buy at Woot

Once again, you have (less than) 24 hours to pull the trigger, and unfortunately, there's a "catch" you need to take into consideration before making your final buying decision this time around. Namely, today's discounted Galaxy Watch 4 units come with a 90-day warranty included rather than the typical 1-year coverage provided by Amazon or Samsung itself for brand-new devices of this sort.

That being said, you're obviously looking at new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products here, and the up to $40 savings available at Woot might make the aforementioned compromise worth it. 

Don't forget that the Galaxy Watch 4 is extremely similar to the "almost flawless" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as far as specifications, sensors, and other features are concerned, including everything from a beautiful circular Super AMOLED display to 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, ECG monitoring technology, blood oxygen measurements, sleep tracking, solid battery life, and top-notch water resistance.

In other words, this bad boy is definitely a heavyweight contender for the title of best smartwatch available today, especially at these reduced prices.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
$12 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $8 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
14%off $240 Special Woot Deal Special Amazon $9 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS

