Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a cool discount for a limited time

Curiously enough, that didn't stop the Galaxy Watch 4 from scoring a nice discount and including a cool freebie for one day only a little while back, and it's not stopping the Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece from costing less than usual in both 40 and 44mm sizes again right now.





Instead of Amazon, Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) is the generous e-tailer behind this solid new deal, allowing those with small wrists to shave 35 bucks off the $249.99 list price of a GPS-only smartwatch available in black and pink gold hues while offering the larger variant at $239.99 in a single silver paint job.





Once again, you have (less than) 24 hours to pull the trigger, and unfortunately, there's a "catch" you need to take into consideration before making your final buying decision this time around. Namely, today's discounted Galaxy Watch 4 units come with a 90-day warranty included rather than the typical 1-year coverage provided by Amazon or Samsung itself for brand-new devices of this sort.





That being said, you're obviously looking at new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products here, and the up to $40 savings available at Woot might make the aforementioned compromise worth it.





Don't forget that the Galaxy Watch 4 is extremely similar to the "almost flawless" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as far as specifications, sensors, and other features are concerned, including everything from a beautiful circular Super AMOLED display to 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, ECG monitoring technology, blood oxygen measurements, sleep tracking, solid battery life, and top-notch water resistance.





In other words, this bad boy is definitely a heavyweight contender for the title of best smartwatch available today , especially at these reduced prices.





Unlike the stunning Galaxy Watch 4 Classic , which starts at a $350 price that some of you may find hard to swallow, the other high-end wearable device unveiled by Samsung a couple of months ago as the result of the company's first close collaboration with Google in years is definitely not what anyone would consider extravagant.