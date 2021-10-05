Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a cool discount for a limited time

Samsung's hot new Galaxy Watch 4 is on sale at a cool discount for a limited time0
Instead of Amazon, Woot (which just so happens to be owned by Amazon) is the generous e-tailer behind this solid new deal, allowing those with small wrists to shave 35 bucks off the $249.99 list price of a GPS-only smartwatch available in black and pink gold hues while offering the larger variant at $239.99 in a single silver paint job.
That being said, you're obviously looking at new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products here, and the up to $40 savings available at Woot might make the aforementioned compromise worth it.
Don't forget that the Galaxy Watch 4 is extremely similar to the "almost flawless" Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as far as specifications, sensors, and other features are concerned, including everything from a beautiful circular Super AMOLED display to 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, ECG monitoring technology, blood oxygen measurements, sleep tracking, solid battery life, and top-notch water resistance.
In other words, this bad boy is definitely a heavyweight contender for the title of best smartwatch available today, especially at these reduced prices.