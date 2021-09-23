Notification Center

Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables Wear

You have 24 hours to score the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal yet

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You have 24 hours to score the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deal yet
Unveiled around a month and a half ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 didn't take long to crack our comprehensive list of 2021's best smartwatches, shining right off the bat in the quality/price ratio department.

Available at a very reasonable $250 and up, the sportier member of Samsung's first Wear OS-based duo was also bundled with a free wireless charger by a number of major US retailers during its pre-order window, which further improved the appeal of the feature-packed device.

But now Amazon is taking that early deal to a whole new level, not only including an awesome Samsung Wireless Charger Fast Charge Pad Duo with all Galaxy Watch 4 variants available right now at no extra cost, but also slashing the list price of the Apple Watch SE-rivaling device to a new all-time low.

Yes, this special and very sweet combo is officially cheaper than the solo Galaxy Watch 4 normally is after a total discount of $80. Said markdown applies to no less than 12 individual models, including three pink gold, black, and silver options in 40mm sizes with or without standalone cellular connectivity and three black, silver, and green flavors made for larger wrists, each of which can be purchased in a GPS-only or LTE-enabled configuration.

As the name suggests, the aforementioned 2021-released duo wireless charger can take care of two different devices at the same time, one of which has to be a Galaxy Watch while the other can be any Qi-enabled phone (running Android or iOS) or even your pick of the best true wireless earbuds on the market today.

Equipped with up to 9W support, the (moderately) speedy wireless charging pad is typically available at $59.99 by itself, although on occasion, you can score a discount of up to $25 as well.

Of course, Amazon's killer one-day-only promotion makes the handy and versatile accessory essentially cheaper than free, with the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 also fetching a lower than ever price with everything from ECG monitoring to sleep tracking, body composition analysis, and a sleek waterproof design in tow.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) specs
$12 Special Verizon Deal Special Amazon $8 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Wear OS
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) specs
Deal Special Amazon $9 Special AT&T $280 Special B&HPhoto
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS

