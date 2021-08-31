The Galaxy Watch 4 now has an official Samsung walkie-talkie app





The walkie-talkie function can initially look like a gimmicky feature, but it can be something useful, depending on how creative you are with it. For example, it could be used as a toy to keep kids busy and a way for them to play together. It could also prove an effective means of communication for outdoor activities such as hiking.



What do you think about this walkie-talkie thing? Have you had any experience/stories involving the feature? If so, feel free to share them in the comments.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up