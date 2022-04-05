 Samsung's exquisite Galaxy Watch 4 drops to a new all-time low price in two colors - PhoneArena

Samsung's exquisite Galaxy Watch 4 drops to a new all-time low price in two colors

Adrian Diaconescu
Samsung's exquisite Galaxy Watch 4 drops to a new all-time low price in two colors
If you've been keeping an eye over the last few months on the rapidly declining price of the 2021-released Galaxy Watch 4, which wasn't exactly extravagant to begin with, you may have found yourself wondering just how low this bad boy can go.

As it turns out, the limbo dance didn't stop with that absolutely phenomenal eBay deal from February, when a 44mm GPS-only model dropped from a $279.99 list price (in brand-new condition) to a measly $149.99 (as an "open box" unit with a 1-year warranty included).

Top-rated eBay seller Quick Ship Electronics is now running two different but similarly hard to beat promotions on the same device in a 40mm size, charging an insanely low $124.99 for a silver-coated unit and a buck more if you prefer a pink gold case paired with a matching pink gold band.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Silver, Black Bonus Band, 1-Year Warranty

$124 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Pink Gold, Black Bonus Band, 1-Year Warranty

$125 99
Buy at eBay

As you can imagine, these are not all-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged products you're looking at here, but if the vendor's nearly flawless reputation is any indication, you probably have nothing to worry about in terms of the functionality and even cosmetic condition of the Android-compatible smartwatches on sale at lower than ever prices right now in a "limited quantity."

Backed by a solid 1-year warranty of their own, these open box devices are said to "power on with factory settings restored" and include all their original accessories, as well as a spare black band. The packaging might be "slightly distressed", which will probably cause concern for folks unfamiliar with deals of this sort, but otherwise, you're unlikely to have to make any significant compromises here.

Even as far as features go, you won't be cutting a lot of corners by opting for Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4, which lacks the handy rotating bezel of its Classic sibling while supporting ECG monitoring, fall detection, blood oxygen, and total wellness management, not to mention Google's Play Store (for your wrist), as well as sleep tracking, music streaming, top-notch water resistance, and more.

Bottom line, this is arguably not just one of the best budget smartwatches available today but one of the best Android smartwatches money can buy period. And while it might be wise not to rule out even better deals in the near future, 125 bucks is an incredible price to pay at the moment for everything the Galaxy Watch 4 offers.

