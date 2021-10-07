Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung brings its Internet Browser app to the Galaxy Watch 40
However, being the first device to operate on a brand-new OS has some disadvantage too, such as the fact that many apps aren’t compatible. When it comes to browsers, there aren’t too many options available for Galaxy Watch 4, which is why Samsung focused on working to bring users one of the solutions possible, its own mobile browser.
Obviously, it’s not the most convenient way to browse the internet due to the smartwatch’s small display, but the option is there for you to use if there’s no other alternative, and that’s a great thing.