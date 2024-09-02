Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Amazon's delightful new Galaxy Watch FE deal will put a big smile on the faces of Samsung fans

Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition smartwatch is on sale at its first-ever Amazon discount with no strings attached or special requirements of any sort. As you can imagine, the discount itself is not exactly massive because the recently released wearable device is not typically very expensive.

Regularly priced at a measly $199.99, the Galaxy Watch FE can be had for 20 bucks less than that in three different color options for a presumably limited time only. As such, this might just be the best budget smartwatch you can currently buy and pair with an Android smartphone of your choice, even though the Galaxy Watch 4-inspired design and specifications are rather outdated compared to the other Samsung timepieces released in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options
$20 off (10%)
Buy at Amazon

Unlike the Galaxy Watch 7, this little guy is available in a single 40mm case size with 1.5GB RAM instead of two gigs under its hood, as well as an ancient Exynos W920 processor. The battery life is probably a bigger problem than the Galaxy Watch FE's raw power, but of course, that's true for most Wear OS devices on the market today.

The circular Super AMOLED touchscreen, meanwhile, is most likely the number one strength, especially at under two Benjamins, closely followed by a very robust set of health and fitness tracking tools that includes everything from a heart rate monitor to a potentially life-saving ECG sensor, advanced sleep coaching (powered by Galaxy AI tech), and blood oxygen monitor.

Due to its extremely young age, the Galaxy Watch FE also holds another important advantage over other smartwatches in the sub-$200 bracket in Samsung's stellar long-term software support. And the value equation is certainly helped by the undeniable elegance of the company's pioneering Fan Edition wearable device as well. In short, you really can't go wrong with an Amazon purchase right now.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018.

Loading Comments...

