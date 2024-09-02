Amazon's delightful new Galaxy Watch FE deal will put a big smile on the faces of Samsung fans





Regularly priced at a measly $199.99, the Galaxy Watch FE can be had for 20 bucks less than that in three different color options for a presumably limited time only. As such, this might just be the best budget smartwatch you can currently buy and pair with an Android smartphone of your choice, even though the Galaxy Watch 4 -inspired design and specifications are rather outdated compared to the other Samsung timepieces released in 2024.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options





Unlike the Galaxy Watch 7 , this little guy is available in a single 40mm case size with 1.5GB RAM instead of two gigs under its hood, as well as an ancient Exynos W920 processor. The battery life is probably a bigger problem than the Galaxy Watch FE's raw power, but of course, that's true for most Wear OS devices on the market today.





The circular Super AMOLED touchscreen, meanwhile, is most likely the number one strength, especially at under two Benjamins, closely followed by a very robust set of health and fitness tracking tools that includes everything from a heart rate monitor to a potentially life-saving ECG sensor, advanced sleep coaching (powered by Galaxy AI tech), and blood oxygen monitor.





Due to its extremely young age, the Galaxy Watch FE also holds another important advantage over other smartwatches in the sub-$200 bracket in Samsung 's stellar long-term software support. And the value equation is certainly helped by the undeniable elegance of the company's pioneering Fan Edition wearable device as well. In short, you really can't go wrong with an Amazon purchase right now.