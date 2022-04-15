 Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to an irresistible price with LTE - PhoneArena

Deals

Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to an irresistible price with LTE

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
They say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and while that may well be true for things like contemporary art installations, we think that the vast majority of wearable device enthusiasts out there can agree that the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is an absolute stunner.

Of course, an objectively eye-catching design with a high-quality circular Super AMOLED touchscreen surrounded by a handy rotating bezel and made entirely from robust stainless steel does not the world's best smartwatch make, but it certainly helps when it's also combined with full Play Store access, a pretty much unrivaled set of health monitoring tools, plenty of processing power to keep everything going nice and smoothly, and extraordinary long-term software support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, LTE, Silver Case, White Band, Refurbished, Excellent, 1-Year Warranty

$170 off (43%)
$229 99
$399 99
Buy at eBay

Basically, that leaves the newest premium Samsung smartwatch with just one major flaw, at least if you're looking to pair the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with an Android handset. We're talking about the somewhat excessive $350 starting price (compared, for instance, to the non-Classic $250 and up Galaxy Watch 4), although even that apparent weakness can actually be considered a strong point when thinking of the costlier Apple Watch Series 7.

Discounted far less frequently and substantially than its brother, the stylish Wear OS-based intelligent timepiece is currently on sale for as little as $229.99 in refurbished condition on eBay. 

Mind you, this is an LTE-enabled 42mm variant we're dealing with here, which typically costs $400 brand-new, and top-rated eBay vendor Cellfeee is ready to vouch for the "near perfect" cosmetic condition of the ultra-affordable refurbs available in a "limited quantity" and a single silver case color with a white band in tow.

Naturally, you're looking at "100% functional" devices qualifying for free 2-day shipping across the nation, and on top of everything, you can get a comprehensive 1-year Allstate warranty with your order for total peace of mind.

It's perhaps needless to highlight that this is by far the greatest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal we've ever seen with standalone cellular connectivity, further contributing to the already amazing appeal of arguably the best (Android-only) Apple Watch Series 7 alternative money can buy.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
  • Display 1.2 inches 396 x 396 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
