Samsung's gorgeous Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is down to an irresistible price with LTE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, an objectively eye-catching design with a high-quality circular Super AMOLED touchscreen surrounded by a handy rotating bezel and made entirely from robust stainless steel does not the world's best smartwatch make, but it certainly helps when it's also combined with full Play Store access, a pretty much unrivaled set of health monitoring tools, plenty of processing power to keep everything going nice and smoothly, and extraordinary long-term software support





Basically, that leaves the newest premium Samsung smartwatch with just one major flaw, at least if you're looking to pair the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with an Android handset . We're talking about the somewhat excessive $350 starting price (compared, for instance, to the non-Classic $250 and up Galaxy Watch 4), although even that apparent weakness can actually be considered a strong point when thinking of the costlier Apple Watch Series 7.









Mind you, this is an LTE-enabled 42mm variant we're dealing with here, which typically costs $400 brand-new, and top-rated eBay vendor Cellfeee is ready to vouch for the "near perfect" cosmetic condition of the ultra-affordable refurbs available in a "limited quantity" and a single silver case color with a white band in tow.





Naturally, you're looking at "100% functional" devices qualifying for free 2-day shipping across the nation, and on top of everything, you can get a comprehensive 1-year Allstate warranty with your order for total peace of mind.





It's perhaps needless to highlight that this is by far the greatest Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal we've ever seen with standalone cellular connectivity, further contributing to the already amazing appeal of arguably the best (Android-only) Apple Watch Series 7 alternative money can buy.





