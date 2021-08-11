Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 does not support Apple’s iOS

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In a surprising turn of events, Samsung’s new smartwatch no longer features compatibility with Apple’s iOS. Although the South Korean company was mum about iOS support during the Unpacked event, the Galaxy Watch 4’s official page makes no mention of Apple’s ecosystem.
The information is also confirmed by CNET’s report, which notes that Samsung has no immediate plans to add iOS compatibility to the Galaxy Watch 4. Just about every other Samsung smartwatch works seamlessly with any of Apple’s iPhones, but the Galaxy Watch 4 is the first exception.
Unlike any of its previous wearable devices, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 ships with a totally new operating system that combines elements from two ecosystems: Wear OS and Tizen OS. In fact, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the world’s first smartwatch running “Wear OS Powered by Samsung.”
If you’re considering the Galaxy Watch 4 and plan to pre-order one, you should first check whether or not your smartphone is compatible with the new smartwatch. Samsung not only removed iOS from the compatibility list, but also older Android smartphones running Android 5.0.
According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 4 is compatible with Android 6.0 or higher devices that pack 1.5GB RAM or more. The South Korean giant also notes the “compatible smartphones and available features may vary by region, carrier and device.”