Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung iOS Wearables Wear

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 does not support Apple’s iOS

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
2
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 does not support Apple’s iOS
In a surprising turn of events, Samsung’s new smartwatch no longer features compatibility with Apple’s iOS. Although the South Korean company was mum about iOS support during the Unpacked event, the Galaxy Watch 4’s official page makes no mention of Apple’s ecosystem.

The information is also confirmed by CNET’s report, which notes that Samsung has no immediate plans to add iOS compatibility to the Galaxy Watch 4. Just about every other Samsung smartwatch works seamlessly with any of Apple’s iPhones, but the Galaxy Watch 4 is the first exception.

Unlike any of its previous wearable devices, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 ships with a totally new operating system that combines elements from two ecosystems: Wear OS and Tizen OS. In fact, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the world’s first smartwatch running “Wear OS Powered by Samsung.”

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

$185 off (74%) Trade-in
$64 99
$249 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

$185 off (66%) Trade-in
$94 99
$279 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

$185 off (53%) Trade-in
$164 99
$349 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (44mm)

$185 off (49%) Trade-in
$194 99
$379 99
Pre-order at Samsung


If you’re considering the Galaxy Watch 4 and plan to pre-order one, you should first check whether or not your smartphone is compatible with the new smartwatch. Samsung not only removed iOS from the compatibility list, but also older Android smartphones running Android 5.0.

According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch 4 is compatible with Android 6.0 or higher devices that pack 1.5GB RAM or more. The South Korean giant also notes the “compatible smartphones and available features may vary by region, carrier and device.”

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

It's time to install Android 12 beta 4 as platform stability arrives
by Alan Friedman,  0
It's time to install Android 12 beta 4 as platform stability arrives
Apple faces big time changes to iOS and the App Store if this proposed bill becomes law
by Alan Friedman,  3
Apple faces big time changes to iOS and the App Store if this proposed bill becomes law
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Mid-range Moto G60s goes official with 120Hz display, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Mid-range Moto G60s goes official with 120Hz display, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and more
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless