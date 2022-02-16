Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on sale at an unusually high discount with LTE

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The regular price of the premium Wear OS-based timepiece naturally goes even higher if you like to carry your cellular connectivity with you wherever you go without necessarily keeping a phone nearby, but on the decidedly bright side of things, Amazon is currently selling all 4G LTE-enabled variants at a rare $80 discount.



We're talking both 42 and 46mm models in both black and silver colors, with the smaller ones normally costing $399.99 and the larger units fetching $80 less than their $429.99 list price right now. That equates to 20 and 19 percent savings respectively, which is certainly not as earth-shattering as the absolutely colossal discounts Samsung itself offered on "like-new" devices last month, making for a pretty compelling brand-new deal anyway.



If you'd rather keep your spending to a minimum than get standalone cellular capabilities on your wrist, we're sorry to inform you the best Amazon can do at the moment is slash 15 percent off the $349.99 MSRP of a black 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model and charge $60 less than the usual $379.99 price of a black 46mm version with only GPS and Bluetooth connectivity on deck.



Those are still higher than "normal" markdowns, mind you, and they further contribute to the already solid mainstream appeal of a powerful, feature-packed, and extremely convenient smartwatch with a rotating bezel, large and beautiful Super AMOLED display, and tons of useful health and wellness tools in tow.



This bad boy can monitor your ECG, blood oxygen, blood pressure, sleep, body composition, and workouts in great detail while giving you access to all your favorite apps (designed specifically with your wrist in mind) and withstanding full water immersion to also keep an eye on your swimming sessions. Last but certainly not least, the software support is simply outstanding, according to the latest Samsung promises.

