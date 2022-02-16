 Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on sale at an unusually high discount with LTE - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Pre-Order Samsung Galaxy S22 now!

 View
Deals

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on sale at an unusually high discount with LTE

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is on sale at an unusually high discount with LTE
Although choosing the best Android smartwatch available today is not quite as easy as picking the top option to pair with an iPhone, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic ultimately rises above the pack as long as you dig its undeniably stylish but somewhat bulky design and you can afford to spend at least 350 bucks.

The regular price of the premium Wear OS-based timepiece naturally goes even higher if you like to carry your cellular connectivity with you wherever you go without necessarily keeping a phone nearby, but on the decidedly bright side of things, Amazon is currently selling all 4G LTE-enabled variants at a rare $80 discount.

We're talking both 42 and 46mm models in both black and silver colors, with the smaller ones normally costing $399.99 and the larger units fetching $80 less than their $429.99 list price right now. That equates to 20 and 19 percent savings respectively, which is certainly not as earth-shattering as the absolutely colossal discounts Samsung itself offered on "like-new" devices last month, making for a pretty compelling brand-new deal anyway.

If you'd rather keep your spending to a minimum than get standalone cellular capabilities on your wrist, we're sorry to inform you the best Amazon can do at the moment is slash 15 percent off the $349.99 MSRP of a black 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic model and charge $60 less than the usual $379.99 price of a black 46mm version with only GPS and Bluetooth connectivity on deck.

Those are still higher than "normal" markdowns, mind you, and they further contribute to the already solid mainstream appeal of a powerful, feature-packed, and extremely convenient smartwatch with a rotating bezel, large and beautiful Super AMOLED display, and tons of useful health and wellness tools in tow.

This bad boy can monitor your ECG, blood oxygen, blood pressure, sleep, body composition, and workouts in great detail while giving you access to all your favorite apps (designed specifically with your wrist in mind) and withstanding full water immersion to also keep an eye on your swimming sessions. Last but certainly not least, the software support is simply outstanding, according to the latest Samsung promises.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Nov 04, 2021, 3:27 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Aug 31, 2021, 8:27 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Feb 08, 2022, 4:21 AM, by Alan Friedman
Samsung unveils new super-premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic version that you probably can't afford
Samsung unveils new super-premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic version that you probably can't afford
Sep 23, 2021, 2:46 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
$17 Special Verizon $11 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.2 inches 396 x 396 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) specs
$12 Special AT&T
  • Display 1.4 inches 450 x 450 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
  • Battery 361 mAh
  • OS Wear OS One Watch 3.5 UI
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Snapchat will introduce ads to Snap Stars Stories
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Snapchat will introduce ads to Snap Stars Stories
The best mid-range phones to buy - updated February 2022
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The best mid-range phones to buy - updated February 2022
Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Behold the exclusive Galaxy S22 Ultra Mercedes-Benz and fashion editions
Twitter's feature for blocking accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets is coming to more people
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Twitter's feature for blocking accounts that send harmful or abusive tweets is coming to more people
Sony's newest true wireless earbuds are undoubtedly its quirkiest yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Sony's newest true wireless earbuds are undoubtedly its quirkiest yet
Apple Podcast to get useful filtering options with iOS 15.4
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple Podcast to get useful filtering options with iOS 15.4
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless