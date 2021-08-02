Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View

Galaxy Unpacked: get your Samsung rewards

 View
Samsung Camera Display

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera design and all colors leak from up close

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Check out the Galaxy Z Fold 3 under display camera from up close
Samsung is preparing to release the most matured entrants in its foldable phone club - Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 - as soon as this month, and they already leaked from all sides and in a color for us to marvel at.

Now, however, we get to see press renders of all the Galaxy Z Fold 3 colors, thanks to leakster Snoopytech, and even a close-up shot of the rumored under-display camera derived by zooming into the high-res images.

Samsung actually calls it UPC (under-panel camera) in an official teaser of the technology that can be found in its quarterly financial results post, and it seems, well, different than the other such cameras from the likes of ZTE. For one, the carefully pierced tiny holes in the display above it seem to form a circle, rather than the square one on phones like the ZTE Axon line. 

These dots are meant to let enough light pass through to form a usable picture, and ZTE promised a second-gen transmissive material is used in the upcoming Axon 30 model, as its first-gen UPC camera left a lot to be desired in terms of quality.

Samsung is rumored to use a 4MP sensor for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera under the main bendable display. While this is a far cry from the 16MP that ZTE uses, the sensor is perhaps with much larger individual pixels able to collect more light. 

In fact, here are the leakster's Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs for the camera, processor, and display:

  • 10MP front, 4MP UDC selfie cameras
  • 12MP main with f/1.8 aperture
  • 12MP Ultrawide with f/2.2
  • 12MP OIS 2x zoom camera
  • Snapdragon 888
  • 7.6" 120Hz 2208x1768 AMOLED
  • 6.2" 120Hz AMOLED
  • 12GB RAM and 256/512 GB storage 
  • 4400 mAh battery
  • 271g
  • IPX8

Moreover, Samsung's ability for precise laser cutting of OLED displays that led to one of the tiniest selfie camera punch holes, is unsurpassed, so we expect more innovations in that regard around its first UPC set as will be found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Check out all the rest of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 color versions rendered in high resolution below.

Green Galaxy Z Fold 3



Silver Galaxy Z Fold 3



Black Galaxy Z Fold 3




Thinking of preordering the Z Fold 3?


Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 preorder bonuses


As is becoming customary, Samsung is giving you the option to get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 right now with the following preorder bonuses:

  • Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to an extra $100 trade-in credit on top of Samsung's 'highest online instant trade-in values.'
  • Trade two devices instead of one for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
  • Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value).
  • An extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 View Full specs
  • Display 7.5 inches
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 12GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4380 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Telegram update brings a bunch of video-oriented improvements, new features
Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.99
by Blackview,  0
Blackview BL5000 — world's first 5G rugged gaming smartphone, now $299.99
HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100
by Joshua Swingle,  0
HMD Global working on four new devices including Nokia G300 and Nokia X100
Blurred vision - how smartphone image processing bends our reality
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Blurred vision - how smartphone image processing bends our reality
YouTube starts testing Premium Lite tier with ad-free viewing
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
YouTube starts testing Premium Lite tier with ad-free viewing
Future iPhones to make room for bigger batteries with slimmer peripheral chips
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Future iPhones to make room for bigger batteries with slimmer peripheral chips
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless