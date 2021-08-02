The Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera design and all colors leak from up close









Samsung actually calls it UPC (under-panel camera) in an official teaser of the technology that can be found in its quarterly financial results post, and it seems, well, different than the other such cameras from the likes of ZTE. For one, the carefully pierced tiny holes in the display above it seem to form a circle, rather than the square one on phones like the ZTE Axon line.





These dots are meant to let enough light pass through to form a usable picture, and ZTE promised a second-gen transmissive material is used in the upcoming Axon 30 model , as its first-gen UPC camera left a lot to be desired in terms of quality.





Samsung is rumored to use a 4MP sensor for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 camera under the main bendable display. While this is a far cry from the 16MP that ZTE uses, the sensor is perhaps with much larger individual pixels able to collect more light.





In fact, here are the leakster's Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs for the camera, processor, and display:





10MP front, 4MP UDC selfie cameras

12MP main with f/1.8 aperture

12MP Ultrawide with f/2.2

12MP OIS 2x zoom camera

Snapdragon 888

7.6" 120Hz 2208x1768 AMOLED

6.2" 120Hz AMOLED

12GB RAM and 256/512 GB storage

4400 mAh battery

271g

IPX8





Moreover, Samsung's ability for precise laser cutting of OLED displays that led to one of the tiniest selfie camera punch holes, is unsurpassed, so we expect more innovations in that regard around its first UPC set as will be found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Check out all the rest of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 color versions rendered in high resolution below.





