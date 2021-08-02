The Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera design and all colors leak from up close

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera design and all colors leak from up close0
Now, however, we get to see press renders of all the Galaxy Z Fold 3 colors, thanks to leakster Snoopytech, and even a close-up shot of the rumored under-display camera derived by zooming into the high-res images.
These dots are meant to let enough light pass through to form a usable picture, and ZTE promised a second-gen transmissive material is used in the upcoming Axon 30 model, as its first-gen UPC camera left a lot to be desired in terms of quality.
In fact, here are the leakster's Galaxy Z Fold 3 specs for the camera, processor, and display:
- 10MP front, 4MP UDC selfie cameras
- 12MP main with f/1.8 aperture
- 12MP Ultrawide with f/2.2
- 12MP OIS 2x zoom camera
- Snapdragon 888
- 7.6" 120Hz 2208x1768 AMOLED
- 6.2" 120Hz AMOLED
- 12GB RAM and 256/512 GB storage
- 4400 mAh battery
- 271g
- IPX8
Moreover, Samsung's ability for precise laser cutting of OLED displays that led to one of the tiniest selfie camera punch holes, is unsurpassed, so we expect more innovations in that regard around its first UPC set as will be found on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Check out all the rest of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 color versions rendered in high resolution below.
Green Galaxy Z Fold 3
Silver Galaxy Z Fold 3
High-res Galaxy Z Fold 3 press renders of the silver version
Black Galaxy Z Fold 3
High-res press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in black color
Thinking of preordering the Z Fold 3?
get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 right now with the following preorder bonuses:
- Reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for up to an extra $100 trade-in credit on top of Samsung's 'highest online instant trade-in values.'
- Trade two devices instead of one for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.
- Your first 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to a $155 value).
- An extra, special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 leaks (58 updates)
-
Now reading
2 August The Galaxy Z Fold 3 under-display camera design and all colors leak from up close
-
28 July Here are the sharpest and most detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G renders yet
-
26 July Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
-
26 July Another Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak: camera and displays detailed, extra S Pen info revealed
-
26 July Take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3's S Pen Case