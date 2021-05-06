Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 get a hot new round of massive discounts
The 2020-released Galaxy Watch 3 and 2019's Galaxy Watch Active 2 just so happen to be listed among the best smartwatches available today, and despite being repeatedly discounted over the past few months (including as recently as last week), the two Android and iOS-compatible bad boys have managed to already return to the limelight.
While most Galaxy Watch 3 models are still on sale for a generous $150 less than usual, the silver-coated Bluetooth-only version in both 41 and 45mm sizes can be currently purchased at an even heftier (and incredibly rare) $170 discount.
That equates to a whopping 43 and 40 percent shaved off the $399.99 and $429.99 list prices of the small and large non-LTE-enabled intelligent timepiece respectively, arguably helping the stylish and powerful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to eclipse the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 6 in terms of value for money.
Meanwhile, the older and slightly humbler Galaxy Watch Active 2 seems like an objectively better choice than the newer but far from impressive Apple Watch SE all of a sudden. That's because you can get a Bluetooth-only 44mm variant of Samsung's sporty smartwatch at $85 and $90 markdowns in pink gold and silver flavors respectively, up from $70 price cuts previously available across the board.
That $70 discount still applies to every other model Amazon has in stock at the time of this writing, including 40mm sizes and cellular-capable units.
The Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 are pretty similar as far as their specifications and capabilities go, mind you, sharing everything from a sharp Super AMOLED display to a blazing fast dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and yes, even ECG technology.