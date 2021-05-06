Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 get a hot new round of massive discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 06, 2021, 8:48 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 get a hot new round of massive discounts
As difficult as it must have been to turn down the OG Galaxy Watch with LTE at a crazy low price of 115 bucks (brand new) just yesterday, your patience is now rewarded by a bunch of killer Amazon deals on Samsung's newer (and arguably prettier) Tizen-powered wearable devices.

The 2020-released Galaxy Watch 3 and 2019's Galaxy Watch Active 2 just so happen to be listed among the best smartwatches available today, and despite being repeatedly discounted over the past few months (including as recently as last week), the two Android and iOS-compatible bad boys have managed to already return to the limelight.

While most Galaxy Watch 3 models are still on sale for a generous $150 less than usual, the silver-coated Bluetooth-only version in both 41 and 45mm sizes can be currently purchased at an even heftier (and incredibly rare) $170 discount.

That equates to a whopping 43 and 40 percent shaved off the $399.99 and $429.99 list prices of the small and large non-LTE-enabled intelligent timepiece respectively, arguably helping the stylish and powerful Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 to eclipse the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 6 in terms of value for money.

Meanwhile, the older and slightly humbler Galaxy Watch Active 2 seems like an objectively better choice than the newer but far from impressive Apple Watch SE all of a sudden. That's because you can get a Bluetooth-only 44mm variant of Samsung's sporty smartwatch at $85 and $90 markdowns in pink gold and silver flavors respectively, up from $70 price cuts previously available across the board.

That $70 discount still applies to every other model Amazon has in stock at the time of this writing, including 40mm sizes and cellular-capable units.

The Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 are pretty similar as far as their specifications and capabilities go, mind you, sharing everything from a sharp Super AMOLED display to a blazing fast dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and yes, even ECG technology.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
Deal Special Amazon $280 Special Samsung $280 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 4GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen 4.0
Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$300 Special Samsung $300 Special AT&T $300 Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 4GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen 4.0
Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
$450 Special AT&T $450 Special Samsung $450 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
$480 Special Samsung $480 Special T-Mobile $480 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 get a hot new round of massive discounts
Popular stories
Expires in - 3w 3dLG's AirPods-rivaling Tone Free true wireless earbuds are on sale at a great price (brand new)
Popular stories
Fantastic deal drops brand-new Samsung Galaxy Watch with LTE to an unbeatable price
Popular stories
Apple's most affordable 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2020) variant is cheaper than ever before
Popular stories
Nokia's mid-range 5G smartphone is 30% off on Amazon
Popular stories
Save $70 on Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 smartwatch

Popular stories

Popular stories
Apple iPhone users need to install this security update now or face losing control of their phones
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy hands-on video shows a sleeker notch, larger camera modules
Popular stories
Video from Google shows an unreleased Pixel smartphone
Popular stories
Check out these canceled OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G colors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless