Samsung has every Galaxy Watch 3 version on sale at a massive discount for a limited time
Commercially released just seven months or so ago, the latest (last?) high-end Tizen-powered smartwatch has been deeply discounted several times already by major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, not to mention Amazon-owned Woot, whose LTE-only promotion a couple of weeks back looked essentially unbeatable.
You don't have to trade anything in to lower the $400 regular price of a non-LTE-enabled 41mm device available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver hues to an extremely reasonable $250, for instance. Cellular-capable models, meanwhile, can be purchased for as little as $300 apiece right now, with a luxury Titanium edition sporting a large and robust 45mm case and supporting only Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity fetching $450 instead of a whopping $600.
Keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 3 shares many of its capabilities and key features with its arch-rival, life-saving ECG monitoring and fall detection technology included, while costing a lot less at the moment.