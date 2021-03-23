Samsung has every Galaxy Watch 3 version on sale at a massive discount for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









While Samsung is indeed incapable of eclipsing or at least matching that huge $200 price cut, every single Galaxy Watch 3 model is currently on sale for 150 bucks less than usual from the official US e-store of the world's largest smartphone vendor (and second-largest smartwatch vendor ) with absolutely no strings attached.





You don't have to trade anything in to lower the $400 regular price of a non-LTE-enabled 41mm device available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver hues to an extremely reasonable $250, for instance. Cellular-capable models, meanwhile, can be purchased for as little as $300 apiece right now, with a luxury Titanium edition sporting a large and robust 45mm case and supporting only Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity fetching $450 instead of a whopping $600.











