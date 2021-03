Samsung has every Galaxy Watch 3 version on sale at a massive discount for a limited time

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Commercially released just seven months or so ago, the latest ( last? ) high-end Tizen-powered smartwatch has been deeply discounted several times already by major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, not to mention Amazon-owned Woot, whose LTE-only promotion a couple of weeks back looked essentially unbeatable.





While Samsung is indeed incapable of eclipsing or at least matching that huge $200 price cut, every single Galaxy Watch 3 model is currently on sale for 150 bucks less than usual from the official US e-store of the world's largest smartphone vendor (and second-largest smartwatch vendor ) with absolutely no strings attached.





You don't have to trade anything in to lower the $400 regular price of a non-LTE-enabled 41mm device available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver hues to an extremely reasonable $250, for instance. Cellular-capable models, meanwhile, can be purchased for as little as $300 apiece right now, with a luxury Titanium edition sporting a large and robust 45mm case and supporting only Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity fetching $450 instead of a whopping $600.





Basically, what Samsung is doing here is replicating the killer Amazon deals from around a month back , which have predictably expired since then. The same will apparently happen to these cool new discounts at the end of the day, so if you're unimpressed by the OnePlus Watch's spec sheet and want something cheaper than the massively popular Apple Watch Series 6 , you should probably hurry and pull the trigger here before it's too late.





Keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 3 shares many of its capabilities and key features with its arch-rival , life-saving ECG monitoring and fall detection technology included, while costing a lot less at the moment.





Even though they're not exactly direct competitors, at least at first glance, the official announcement day of the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch seems like the perfect time for a sweet new deal on the not-so-old Samsung Galaxy Watch 3