The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is taking a page from the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for a change
The premium Galaxy Watch 3 seems to be receiving a nearly identical update to the one delivered to its sporty forerunner a couple of weeks ago, with a bunch of neat stuff bundled in to improve everything from the health monitoring functionality to location services and overall system stability and reliability.
The long overdue feature will allow you to quickly and easily locate your misplaced Galaxy Watch 3 using Bluetooth Low Energy technology while keeping all your personal data encrypted and securely protected. SmartThings Find should also head out to the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Live in a future update after making its in-ear debut on the Galaxy Buds Pro last month.
That's certainly not too shabby for an Android and iOS-compatible intelligent timepiece that literally just scored another major update a little over a week ago. Keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 3, which normally starts at $400, is still on sale at a substantial $100 discount in all sizes, colors, and connectivity options on Amazon, so if you're looking for a stylish and feature-packed Apple Watch Series 6 alternative at a reasonable price, now's as good a time as any to pull the trigger.