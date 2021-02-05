Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is taking a page from the Galaxy Watch Active 2 for a change

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 05, 2021, 7:58 AM
Feb 05, 2021, 7:58 AM
Samsung's latest (and arguably greatest) Apple Watch rival is ready for yet another big round of software enhancements and cool new features, which oddly enough has already rolled out to the slightly older Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The premium Galaxy Watch 3 seems to be receiving a nearly identical update to the one delivered to its sporty forerunner a couple of weeks ago, with a bunch of neat stuff bundled in to improve everything from the health monitoring functionality to location services and overall system stability and reliability.

Probably the most important add-on, however, is SmartThings Find support, which was technically introduced for Samsung phones and tablets running Android 8 or later, as well as Galaxy Watch devices with Tizen version 5.5 and up, all the way back in October 2020.

The long overdue feature will allow you to quickly and easily locate your misplaced Galaxy Watch 3 using Bluetooth Low Energy technology while keeping all your personal data encrypted and securely protected. SmartThings Find should also head out to the Galaxy Buds+ and Buds Live in a future update after making its in-ear debut on the Galaxy Buds Pro last month.

Circling back to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, it's definitely worth highlighting that the new 74MB goodie pack rolling out as we speak in the US, India, and South Korea includes Hand Wash functionality (at last!), reduced recognition time for a number of automatically tracked physical activities, and a "variety" of new fitness programs for home workout as well. 

That's certainly not too shabby for an Android and iOS-compatible intelligent timepiece that literally just scored another major update a little over a week ago. Keep in mind that the Galaxy Watch 3, which normally starts at $400, is still on sale at a substantial $100 discount in all sizes, colors, and connectivity options on Amazon, so if you're looking for a stylish and feature-packed Apple Watch Series 6 alternative at a reasonable price, now's as good a time as any to pull the trigger.

