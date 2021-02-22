All Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models are on sale at a huge $150 discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







For what we can only assume will prove to be a limited time, all For what we can only assume will prove to be a limited time, all Galaxy Watch 3 versions are available at a whopping 150 bucks less than usual. We're talking both 41 and 45mm case sizes, with or without standalone cellular connectivity, up for grabs in several different paint jobs each, as well as a single Bluetooth-only premium Titanium edition in black.



Given that the cheapest model normally costs $399.99, this latest (and greatest) discount translates to no less than 38 percent slashed off the list price of an entry-level Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 configuration. Meanwhile, the most expensive variant is the extra-robust aforementioned titanium-made device, which can be purchased at the time of this writing for "just" 25 percent off its $599.99 MSRP.



Both wrist-worn powerhouses can literally save your life by Both wrist-worn powerhouses can literally save your life by monitoring your ECG and detecting falls, as well as alerting you of low and high heart rate numbers. Many would argue the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is in fact prettier than the world's most popular smartwatch, with its circular design and high-res Super AMOLED screen, not to mention the added utility of the revived physical rotating bezel.



Although short of ideal, the battery life is also quite solid and the third-party app support not bad at all, which makes us wonder why in the world is Although short of ideal, the battery life is also quite solid and the third-party app support not bad at all, which makes us wonder why in the world is Samsung purportedly planning to replace Tizen with Wear OS for its next addition to the increasingly successful Galaxy Watch family. Then again, that might be yet another reason to strongly consider buying the Galaxy Watch 3 as soon as possible.



