Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

All Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models are on sale at a huge $150 discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 22, 2021, 11:34 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
All Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models are on sale at a huge $150 discount
Even though the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is undeniably the world's greatest alternative to the best-selling Apple Watch Series 6, bargain hunters have been able to purchase the feature-packed Android and iOS-compatible wearable device at a surprisingly hefty discount for a long time now.

While various deals have come and gone at various retailers and carriers since September 2020, Amazon is currently running by far the most attractive sale yet requiring no jumping through hoops whatsoever. 

For what we can only assume will prove to be a limited time, all Galaxy Watch 3 versions are available at a whopping 150 bucks less than usual. We're talking both 41 and 45mm case sizes, with or without standalone cellular connectivity, up for grabs in several different paint jobs each, as well as a single Bluetooth-only premium Titanium edition in black.

Given that the cheapest model normally costs $399.99, this latest (and greatest) discount translates to no less than 38 percent slashed off the list price of an entry-level Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 configuration. Meanwhile, the most expensive variant is the extra-robust aforementioned titanium-made device, which can be purchased at the time of this writing for "just" 25 percent off its $599.99 MSRP.

It pretty much goes without saying that the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 6 high-ender is never sold at these types of price cuts, and the Galaxy Watch 3 is in no way inferior to its arch-rival, either in theory or in reality. 

Both wrist-worn powerhouses can literally save your life by monitoring your ECG and detecting falls, as well as alerting you of low and high heart rate numbers. Many would argue the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is in fact prettier than the world's most popular smartwatch, with its circular design and high-res Super AMOLED screen, not to mention the added utility of the revived physical rotating bezel.

Although short of ideal, the battery life is also quite solid and the third-party app support not bad at all, which makes us wonder why in the world is Samsung purportedly planning to replace Tizen with Wear OS for its next addition to the increasingly successful Galaxy Watch family. Then again, that might be yet another reason to strongly consider buying the Galaxy Watch 3 as soon as possible.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
$450 Special Samsung $450 Special T-Mobile $450 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
$480 Special Samsung $480 Special T-Mobile $480 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is cheaper than a Note 20 after this huge $500 discount
Popular stories
Google Fi launches new promotion aimed at new customers
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone XS enters bargain territory in limited-time new deal
Popular stories
Here's how you can get Microsoft's revolutionary Surface Duo for only $300
Popular stories
Samsung's prettiest rugged smartphone is on sale at a 20 percent discount

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless