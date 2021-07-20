Get Verizon Unlimited for as low as $50/mo

Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Samsung has a few 'like-new' Galaxy Watch 3 refurbs on sale at crazy low prices

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Because it's still hard to anticipate exactly how much better the new Wear OS version will prove to be out in the real world compared to its forerunner, as well as Samsung's defunct Tizen platform, you might want to hold off on buying the Galaxy Watch 3 until the Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic roll out.

Of course, that's easier said than done when arguably the best Android and iOS-compatible Apple Watch Series 6 alternative on the market is on sale for as little as $189.99 instead of its regular $399.99 starting price.

Naturally, you'll have to settle for a refurbished unit if you want to save as much as 210 bucks compared to the MSRP of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 41mm Bluetooth-only device. On the decidedly bright side of things, these are not just any raggedy refurbs sold by some shady eBay merchant with a 90-day warranty included (at best).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Mystic Silver, Bluetooth, Certified Refurbished, 2-Year Warranty

$210 off (53%)
$189 99
$399 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)

Mystic Bronze, Bluetooth, Certified Refurbished, 2-Year Warranty

$210 off (53%)
$189 99
$399 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

Mystic Silver, Bluetooth, Certified Refurbished, 2-Year Warranty

$230 off (53%)
$199 99
$429 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung itself will directly sell and ship the "certified refurbished" gadgets through its official eBay store, vouching for their "pristine, like-new" condition after "professionally" inspecting, cleaning, and refurbishing them to meet all of the company's specifications for new products. 

On top of everything, you'll be getting a full two-year (US-only) warranty from Allstate, as well as the choice between Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze hues as far as the entry-level Galaxy Watch 3 variant is concerned.

For an undoubtedly limited time, you can also opt for a 45mm non-LTE-enabled model in a single Mystic Silver flavor at $199.99 instead of its $429.99 list price.

Before deciding to give the Galaxy Watch 3 the cold shoulder due to its lack of Wear OS 3.0 support, you may want to keep in mind that Tizen is not technically dead yet, still receiving regular updates and being set to continue doing so for at least a couple more years. As such, this bad boy remains without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021, and at the right price (for instance, $190 and up), nothing's going to change that anytime soon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review
Aug 11, 2020, 5:51 AM, by Radoslav Minkov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE vs Bluetooth only: which model should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 LTE vs Bluetooth only: which model should you buy?
Aug 12, 2020, 9:44 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm vs 45mm: which size should you buy?
Aug 11, 2020, 8:12 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2
Samsung rolls out new updates for Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch Active 2
May 31, 2021, 5:17 PM, by Cosmin Vasile

Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
53%off $190 Special eBay $450 Special Samsung $450 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
53%off $200 Special eBay $480 Special Samsung $480 Special T-Mobile
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

