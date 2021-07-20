Samsung has a few 'like-new' Galaxy Watch 3 refurbs on sale at crazy low prices

Samsung has a few 'like-new' Galaxy Watch 3 refurbs on sale at crazy low prices0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Naturally, you'll have to settle for a refurbished unit if you want to save as much as 210 bucks compared to the MSRP of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 41mm Bluetooth-only device. On the decidedly bright side of things, these are not just any raggedy refurbs sold by some shady eBay merchant with a 90-day warranty included (at best).
On top of everything, you'll be getting a full two-year (US-only) warranty from Allstate, as well as the choice between Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze hues as far as the entry-level Galaxy Watch 3 variant is concerned.
For an undoubtedly limited time, you can also opt for a 45mm non-LTE-enabled model in a single Mystic Silver flavor at $199.99 instead of its $429.99 list price.
Before deciding to give the Galaxy Watch 3 the cold shoulder due to its lack of Wear OS 3.0 support, you may want to keep in mind that Tizen is not technically dead yet, still receiving regular updates and being set to continue doing so for at least a couple more years. As such, this bad boy remains without a doubt one of the best smartwatches money can buy in 2021, and at the right price (for instance, $190 and up), nothing's going to change that anytime soon.