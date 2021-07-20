Samsung has a few 'like-new' Galaxy Watch 3 refurbs on sale at crazy low prices

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, that's easier said than done when arguably the best Android and iOS-compatible Apple Watch Series 6 alternative on the market is on sale for as little as $189.99 instead of its regular $399.99 starting price.





Naturally, you'll have to settle for a refurbished unit if you want to save as much as 210 bucks compared to the MSRP of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged 41mm Bluetooth-only device. On the decidedly bright side of things, these are not just any raggedy refurbs sold by some shady eBay merchant with a 90-day warranty included (at best).





Samsung itself will directly sell and ship the "certified refurbished" gadgets through its official eBay store, vouching for their "pristine, like-new" condition after "professionally" inspecting, cleaning, and refurbishing them to meet all of the company's specifications for new products.





On top of everything, you'll be getting a full two-year (US-only) warranty from Allstate, as well as the choice between Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze hues as far as the entry-level Galaxy Watch 3 variant is concerned.





For an undoubtedly limited time, you can also opt for a 45mm non-LTE-enabled model in a single Mystic Silver flavor at $199.99 instead of its $429.99 list price.







