If you hurry, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be yours for only $150 (and up)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
How low do you think the best Android tablet can go in terms of its retail price ahead of this fall's expected Galaxy Tab S10 family announcement? $900? $800? $600? How about 150 bucks? 

The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, mind you, normally starts at a whopping $1,200 with a super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood and a stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, and although Best Buy has been able to charge as little as $900 for an entry-level variant recently, today is obviously the first time this bad boy goes down to a measly $149.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, $250 Discount Available Outright, Additional Discount of Up to $800 Available with Device Trade-In
$1050 off (88%) Trade-in
$149 99
$1199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, $250 Discount Available Outright, Additional Discount of Up to $800 Available with Device Trade-In
$1050 off (80%)
$269 99
$1319 99
Buy at Samsung

You only have 24 hours to pull the trigger at that insanely low price, and as you can imagine, this bonkers $1,050 Discover Samsung Fall discount comes with one key special requirement. Namely, you need to trade in a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in "good" condition, which is of course not the easiest requirement to meet. But it is only one condition, and the Tab S9 Ultra is a phenomenal device for $150.

The Tab S8 Ultra's trade-in value technically sits at $800, with the other $250 slashed off the $1,199.99 list price of a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 256GB storage sans any strings attached or hoops to jump through whatsoever. 

The same combined $1,050 discount can be applied towards a 512 gig variant of the 14.6-inch ultra-high-end tablet, bringing that down to an incredibly affordable $269.99 as well. Or you can pick your favorite Tab S9 Ultra model and trade in something else for a much higher-than-usual discount too.

A Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, for instance, is currently valued at $700, a "regular" Tab S8 can save you $600, while the Tab S6 and Tab S7 are worth $300 and $450 respectively for the purposes of this enhanced trade-in program. Apple's fifth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, meanwhile, can get you $700 slashed off the Tab S9 Ultra's normal prices, with the iPad Pro 11 (2nd or 3rd gen) valued at $400 a pop and the iPad mini 6, for instance, guaranteeing you a $338 discount.

In short, this is probably the best time to buy the ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a device trade-in (almost any device trade-in), as well as a pretty good time to get the slate without a trade-in or any other strings attached. But the clock is ticking, so you'd better make your decision quickly!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless