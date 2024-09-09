If you hurry, Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra can be yours for only $150 (and up)





The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra , mind you, normally starts at a whopping $1,200 with a super-powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood and a stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display in tow, and although Best Buy has been able to charge as little as $900 for an entry-level variant recently , today is obviously the first time this bad boy goes down to a measly $149.99.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, $250 Discount Available Outright, Additional Discount of Up to $800 Available with Device Trade-In





Tab S9 Ultra is a phenomenal device for $150. You only have 24 hours to pull the trigger at that insanely low price, and as you can imagine, this bonkers $1,050 Discover Samsung Fall discount comes with one key special requirement. Namely, you need to trade in a Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra in "good" condition, which is of course not the easiest requirement to meet. But it is only one condition, and theis a phenomenal device for $150.





The Tab S8 Ultra's trade-in value technically sits at $800, with the other $250 slashed off the $1,199.99 list price of a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with 256GB storage sans any strings attached or hoops to jump through whatsoever.





The same combined $1,050 discount can be applied towards a 512 gig variant of the 14.6-inch ultra-high-end tablet, bringing that down to an incredibly affordable $269.99 as well. Or you can pick your favorite Tab S9 Ultra model and trade in something else for a much higher-than-usual discount too.





Tab S9 Ultra 's normal prices, with the iPad Pro 11 (2nd or 3rd gen) valued at $400 a pop and the iPad mini 6, for instance, guaranteeing you a $338 discount. Galaxy Tab S8 Plus , for instance, is currently valued at $700, a "regular" Tab S8 can save you $600, while the Tab S6 and Tab S7 are worth $300 and $450 respectively for the purposes of this enhanced trade-in program. Apple's fifth-gen 12.9-inch iPad Pro, meanwhile, can get you $700 slashed off the's normal prices, with the iPad Pro 11 (2nd or 3rd gen) valued at $400 a pop and the iPad mini 6, for instance, guaranteeing you a $338 discount.





In short, this is probably the best time to buy the ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with a device trade-in (almost any device trade-in), as well as a pretty good time to get the slate without a trade-in or any other strings attached. But the clock is ticking, so you'd better make your decision quickly!