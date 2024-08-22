Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra leaked in promo images
Samsung is expected to launch two new flagship tablets in Q4 2024. The Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra are supposed to slowly replace the current Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, although it remains to be whether or not Samsung decides otherwise.
The two top-tier Samsung tablets have been recently spotted at various certifications entities, so we can safely assume that they’re going to be introduced very soon.
The bad news is if you hate it, then you probably won’t like the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra because the design is very similar. If not for the notch on the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, it would be very hard to tell which one is which.
Despite the fact that Samsung didn’t want to make too many design changes (or none at all?), the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra still look like premium products. It’s just a bit disappointing that Samsung’s tablets lineup seems a bit stale when it comes to design.
What’s different about the Galaxy Tab S9 and S10 lineups is that the latter will skip the “entry-level” option. This means that there won’t be a regular Galaxy Tab S10, just the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra.
Samsung is reportedly expected to introduce the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sometime in October, so there’s plenty of time to learn more about the South Korean company’s flagship tablets.
On top of that, AndroidHeadlines has just shared a couple of promo images showing the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra. The good news is if you love the design of the Galaxy S9 lineup, you’ll like the new tablets too.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra | Image credits: AndroidHeadlines
The images leaked don’t come along with any information about specs, so the only details we have so far involve the battery. Since both tablets have been recently spotted at China’s 3C, we know the battery inside the slates supports 45W wired charging.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ | Image credits: AndroidHeadlines
