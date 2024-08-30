Best Buy is now selling Samsung's colossal Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at up to $400 discounts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you're not that excited about the weirdly familiar Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra expected to come out at some point this fall, Best Buy will try to tempt you into getting last year's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for the next couple of days.
Marked down by as much as $360 for a limited time just a couple of weeks ago, Samsung's latest top-of-the-line iPad Pro alternative is somehow even more steeply discounted right now. If you hurry, you can slash a very cool $250 and $350 off the $1,199.99 and $1,319.99 list prices of this absolute 14.6-inch Android powerhouse in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through.
If you want to save an extra 50 bucks, all you need is a My Best Buy Plus subscription and the Tab S9 Ultra will go down to lower-than-ever prices of $899.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and $919.99 in a 512GB variant.
It almost goes without saying that we're recommending you order the (slightly) costlier model even if you don't think you'll ever cross the 256GB storage mark. The difference between the two deeply discounted variants is much too small to even consider the entry-level one, at least if you hurry and take advantage of Best Buy's sweet new back to school deals before they inevitably go away.
A My Best Buy Plus membership, mind you, will set you back a measly $49.99 a year, including a large number of perks and benefits ranging from exclusive offers like this one, free shipping on many items across the nation, and extended return periods for "most" products.
As our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review shows, the gargantuan slate is about way more than just a huge screen, also shining when it comes to its super-premium build quality, powerful sound, excellent overall performance, and S Pen support.
At $899.99 and up, this bad boy is more affordable than all of Apple's 2024 iPad Pro variants (with either an 11 or 13-inch screen), and although the Tab S9 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is no match for an M4 beast, that built-in stylus and monster 14.6-inch display make this a must-buy for a lot of college students and even business professionals.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: