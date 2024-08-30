Best Buy is now selling Samsung's colossal Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at up to $400 discounts

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
If you're not that excited about the weirdly familiar Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra expected to come out at some point this fall, Best Buy will try to tempt you into getting last year's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for the next couple of days.

Marked down by as much as $360 for a limited time just a couple of weeks ago, Samsung's latest top-of-the-line iPad Pro alternative is somehow even more steeply discounted right now. If you hurry, you can slash a very cool $250 and $350 off the $1,199.99 and $1,319.99 list prices of this absolute 14.6-inch Android powerhouse in 256 and 512GB storage configurations respectively with no strings attached and no hoops to jump through.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($250 Discount Available Without Membership)
$300 off (25%)
$899 99
$1199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 14.6-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2960 x 1848 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12 +12MP Dual Front-Facing Cameras, 11,200mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included, My Best Buy Plus Membership Required ($350 Discount Available Without Membership)
$400 off (30%)
$919 99
$1319 99
Buy at BestBuy

If you want to save an extra 50 bucks, all you need is a My Best Buy Plus subscription and the Tab S9 Ultra will go down to lower-than-ever prices of $899.99 with 256 gigs of internal storage space and $919.99 in a 512GB variant. 

It almost goes without saying that we're recommending you order the (slightly) costlier model even if you don't think you'll ever cross the 256GB storage mark. The difference between the two deeply discounted variants is much too small to even consider the entry-level one, at least if you hurry and take advantage of Best Buy's sweet new back to school deals before they inevitably go away.

A My Best Buy Plus membership, mind you, will set you back a measly $49.99 a year, including a large number of perks and benefits ranging from exclusive offers like this one, free shipping on many items across the nation, and extended return periods for "most" products.

As our Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review shows, the gargantuan slate is about way more than just a huge screen, also shining when it comes to its super-premium build quality, powerful sound, excellent overall performance, and S Pen support. 

At $899.99 and up, this bad boy is more affordable than all of Apple's 2024 iPad Pro variants (with either an 11 or 13-inch screen), and although the Tab S9 Ultra's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is no match for an M4 beast, that built-in stylus and monster 14.6-inch display make this a must-buy for a lot of college students and even business professionals.
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

