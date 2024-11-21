2023's Galaxy Tab S9+ might be the best Samsung tablet to buy at this Black Friday 2024 discount
If you're thinking of buying a nice Android tablet with high-end specifications this Christmas for yourself or a special someone in your life, odds are that you're currently undecided between a number of different Samsung devices. Well, I'm here today to recommend last year's Galaxy Tab S9+ giant at a killer $300 Black Friday 2024 discount.
Yes, this 12.4-incher has technically been superseded by a Galaxy Tab S10+ unveiled just a couple of months back alongside an even bigger Tab S10 Ultra powerhouse. But the Tab S9 Plus and Tab S10 Plus are far more similar than you think, sharing not only the aforementioned screen size in common, but the same display resolution and 120Hz refresh rate technology as well.
Both devices also come with the same massive 10,090mAh battery under the hood and equally fast 45W charging capabilities, not to mention identical four-speaker sound systems, dual rear-facing camera arrangements, and up to 512GB storage space paired with 12GB RAM.
Granted, the Tab S9+ is slightly thicker and heavier than its sequel, but we're talking absolutely trivial differences in those departments that you are likely to barely notice (if at all) out in the real world. Besides, this 2023-released bad boy is still extremely slim by any and all modern standards, at only 5.7mm, while tipping the scales at a respectable (for its overall size) 586 grams.
The key distinction between the Tab S10+ and its forerunner comes in the processing power department, where the newer model packs a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC and the older device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. That's... also not a big disadvantage for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, which is therefore bound to feel like the smarter Black Friday buy for a lot of Samsung fans who might be trying to keep their holiday spending in check.
Normally priced at $999.99 in an entry-level configuration with 256 gigs of internal storage space and a generous 12GB RAM count, the Tab S9+ doesn't quite fall into the budget tablet category after this hefty $300 Amazon discount, nonetheless providing objectively great bang for your buck, especially when you consider its bundled S Pen as well.
