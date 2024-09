You have 24 hours to get a 256 or 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ at a huge $300 discount

Galaxy Tab S9 + variant and $819.99 instead of $1,119.99 for the same device equipped with twice the cheaper model's 256 gigs of internal storage space. If you hurry, you can choose between graphite and beige colorways for either of those two variants, and if this new one-day-only promotion feels somewhat familiar, a limited-time The retailer is charging $699.99 instead of $999.99 for an entry-level+ variant and $819.99 instead of $1,119.99 for the same device equipped with twice the cheaper model's 256 gigs of internal storage space. If you hurry, you can choose between graphite and beige colorways for either of those two variants, and if this new one-day-only promotion feels somewhat familiar, a limited-time Amazon offer from just last week is "to blame."

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included $300 off (30%) $699 99 $999 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Wi-Fi Only, 512GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 12.4-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2800 x 1752 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13 + 8MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Graphite and Beige Color Options, S Pen Included $300 off (27%) $819 99 $1119 99 Buy at BestBuy





But Amazon only sold the 256 gig configuration at a hefty $300 discount, which makes Best Buy's current sale undeniably better for digital hoarders. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus , mind you, packs a generous 12 gigs of RAM in combination with both 256 and 512GB storage, as well as a decidedly powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.





Granted, a potentially even more powerful Galaxy Tab S10+ is reportedly right around the corner , but obviously, that's unlikely to drop to as little as $699.99 anytime soon. Compared to some of the best iPads out there, the Tab S9+ holds a key advantage in its built-in stylus while not exactly lagging in the display performance department either.





The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus stands tall among the best of the best tablets in the world today with its four speaker system, razor-thin 5.7mm profile, and super-premium metal-and-glass construction as well, undoubtedly providing a lot of value for not a lot of money at the time of this writing. Of course, Apple's newest iPads Pro do come with a significantly faster M4 chip under their hoods... while also costing way more than $700.





And that's all before we get into the whole Galaxy AI aspect of the equation, which may not work flawlessly at the moment, showing however a lot of promise for the future, especially on a device guaranteed to receive many important software updates down the line in timely fashion.

With Samsung 's huge Discover Fall sales event in the rearview mirror, one of the company's best Android tablets is now marked down to its lowest ever prices in both 256 and 512GB storage configurations. As wild as that sounds, it's true, at least for 24 hours at Best Buy.