Massive new Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra leak leaves almost no question unanswered
Leaked a number of times already in a few different types of images, the only two high-end tablets Samsung is evidently preparing to release this year are pictured once again today in great detail and stunning clarity in two color options (each).
Perhaps most importantly, the latest undoubtedly trustworthy AndroidHeadlines report also contains many previously undisclosed technical details and numbers, including some very precise measurements and key specs like battery capacity, storage and memory, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology, as well as the screen sizes of the Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra that a few other insiders had tipped before.
Big, bold, stylish, but awfully familiar tablets on the horizon
- 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Up to 16GB RAM;
- Up to 1TB internal storage space;
- microSD card slot;
- 11,200mAh battery;
- 13 + 8MP dual rear-facing camera system;
- 12 + 12MP dual front-facing camera system;
- Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3;
- Enhanced Armor Aluminum frame;
- Optional 5G connectivity;
- 326.4 x 208.6 x 5.4mm dimensions;
- 718 grams weight (Wi-Fi-only model), 723 grams (5G-enabled variant).
Wait, is that not the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra spec sheet? Technically, no, but only because the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is apparently set to reduce its predecessor's already insanely thin 5.5mm profile and 732 grams weight ever so slightly to try to make up for its otherwise unwieldy screen size.
An "enhanced" aluminum frame should further improve the long-term durability of Samsung's top iPad Pro alternative, which will also upgrade the Tab S9 Ultra's Wi-Fi support to the latest industry standard. It remains to be seen if the Tab S10 Ultra will pack a whopping 16GB RAM only in a 1TB storage configuration (like its predecessor) or expand that memory count to other variants as well.
As you can imagine, the Galaxy Tab S10+ is also likely to borrow heavily from the Tab S9+ spec sheet, purportedly featuring the following characteristics:
- 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Up to 12GB RAM;
- Up to 512GB storage;
- microSD card slot;
- 10,090mAh battery;
- 13 + 8MP dual rear-facing cameras;
- 12MP single front-facing snapper;
- Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3;
- Enhanced Armor Aluminum construction;
- Optional 5G support;
- 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.6mm dimensions;
- 571 grams weight (Wi-Fi-only variant), 576 grams (5G-capable model).
Compared to the Tab S10 Ultra, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is predictably expected to lose a front-facing camera (and the notch that goes with it), as well as four gigs of RAM and half a terabyte of storage in a top-of-the-line configuration. Compared to last year's Tab S9 Plus, this puppy will allegedly lose just a little bit of weight and 0.1mm in thickness, looking overall very familiar and undeniably stylish in both Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver hues.
Why so expensive then?
If you feel like the Tab S9+ and Tab S9 Ultra are too rich for your blood right now, that recent rumor about the Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra possibly being even costlier may have completely put you off Samsung's next big Android tablets.
But you have to consider that these are virtually guaranteed to be the absolute best Android tablets money can buy this holiday season, especially when you take into account their undoubtedly advanced Galaxy AI features and a MediaTek 9300+ processor that's curiously not mentioned in today's otherwise very detailed report.
That's a highly unusual silicon choice for a Samsung flagship, but it should provide a healthy raw power upgrade over the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Will that be enough to justify a Tab S10+ purchase at an expected starting price of around $1,100 in the US or a Tab S10 Ultra at, say, $1,300 and up? That's obviously for you to decide once everything is made clear and official, presumably in no more than a few weeks or so.
