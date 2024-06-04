Samsung's 'vanilla' Galaxy Tab S9 is a superb iPad Air alternative at its new record high discount

Galaxy Tab S9





We're talking about a beige-coated Tab S9 with 128 gigs of local digital hoarding room (and a microSD card slot), which Amazon is currently selling for a whopping 200 bucks less than usual. That appears to be a new record high discount for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2-powered 11-incher, at least without an obligatory trade-in or various other strings attached.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included $201 off (25%) Buy at Amazon





You obviously don't have to jump through any hoops whatsoever to take advantage of Amazon's latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 deal, but you are strongly advised to hurry. Seeing as how the exact same device in the same entry-level storage variant but a graphite colorway is only marked down by a humble $100 from its $799 list price, there's definitely a good chance that this $200 discount will go away in a matter of hours. A day or two, tops.









After all, we are talking about a razor-thin and incredibly lightweight slate here made from a premium combination of metal and glass, which somehow hides a hefty 8,400mAh battery equipped with 45W charging technology under its hood while promising to stay up-to-date from a software standpoint for many years to come.



All of that, as well as the Tab S9 's built-in S Pen, manageable size, and silky smooth interface, managed to impress us enough to deem this a worthy iPad alternative when comprehensively reviewing it last year... before any deals and discounts. You do the math and let us know where that leaves the cheaper-than-ever AMOLED 11-incher today.