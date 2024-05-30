Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Apple's iPad Pro 13 with M4 power, 2TB storage, 5G, and nano-texture glass is steeply discounted

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's iPad Pro 13 with M4 power, 2TB storage, 5G, and nano-texture glass is steeply discounted
If you think you can live without a single functioning kidney or you've recently won the lottery, Apple's maxed-out new 13-inch iPad Pro is probably the best tablet for you. And if you hurry, Amazon will let you save a massive 365 bucks without any strings attached whatsoever, which might in turn allow you to retain one of your kidneys after all.

Of course, $365 represents a relatively modest 14 percent of an absolutely staggering $2,599 list price for the top-of-the-line seventh-gen iPad Pro 13 with a whopping two terabytes of internal storage space, built-in 5G connectivity, and nano-texture display glass.

Apple iPad Pro 13-inch (M4, 2024)

Wi-Fi 6E + 5G, 2TB Storage, Apple M4 Processor, 13-Inch Ultra Retina Tandem XDR Display with 2752 x 2064 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Nano-Texture Glass, 12MP Rear Camera, 12MP Front Camera, Face ID, Four Speakers, Space Black Color
$365 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon

But that doesn't make this hot new deal any less exciting or rare, and if you want to make sure you don't miss out on that mind-blowing discount, you should place your order as soon as you read this... if it's not already too late. Although it's pretty obvious that very few people can afford to pay well over $2K for a new tablet sans keyboard or stylus, Amazon is listing the most advanced and costliest iPad Pro 13 (2024) configuration as "temporarily out of stock", presumably due to overwhelmingly high demand.

The e-commerce giant is still taking orders, mind you, at the greatly reduced aforementioned price, promising to have an "estimated delivery date" for you as soon as possible and not charge your credit card until the device actually leaves Amazon's warehouse to reach its final destination.

Somewhat surprisingly powered by an Apple M4 processor rather than an M3 to follow in the footsteps of an M2-based iPad Pro 12.9 (2022) generation, the latest edition of the biggest and baddest iPad out there is considerably faster than all of the best Android tablets in the world... both present and future.

There's simply no way the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will catch up to this bad boy, and with all the storage space you could ever need, the fastest types of connectivity around supported, and the sharpest display possible, we dare you to turn down this rare opportunity to save big on an unrivaled, all-stops-pulling tech product.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Mobile Tech News and Deals Journalist
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile customers no longer feel that they are put first by company; many plan their exit
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless